LaLiga - Game Week 11 31 Oct 2026 - 11:15 Campo de Futbol de Vallecas

Today's game between Rayo Vallecano and Celta Vigo will kick off at 31 Oct 2026, 8:45 pm.

Rayo Vallecano vs Celta Vigo is available to watch live via FanCode. Details on how to access the stream are listed below.

Rayo Vallecano host Celta Vigo at Campo de Fútbol de Vallecas in Madrid on Sunday, November 1, 2026, in a LaLiga fixture that carries real weight for both sides at opposite ends of the table.

Rayo come into this one in difficult form. Benat San Jose's side lost 3-0 to Elche last weekend, a result that leaves them sitting 16th in LaLiga and in need of a response on home soil.

Celta, by contrast, arrive in considerably better shape. Claudio Giraldez's team are ninth in the table and unbeaten in their last three matches across all competitions, including a Europa League win over Celtic.

The head-to-head record between these clubs adds an interesting layer. Celta won the last meeting 3-0 in January 2026, but Rayo claimed a 2-1 victory at Vallecas in January 2025, so the home side will draw on that precedent.

With Rayo needing points to climb clear of the relegation zone, this is a fixture they cannot afford to approach passively. Find out where to watch and how to live stream the match below.

How to watch Rayo Vallecano vs Celta Vigo with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

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Team news & squads

Rayo Vallecano will be without goalkeeper Augusto Batalla and defender Luiz Felipe through injury, while midfielder Pathe Ciss is suspended. Benat San Jose's projected XI is expected to feature Emil Audero in goal, with a back four of Ivan Balliu, Adria Pedrosa, Mujaid Sadick, and Florian Lejeune. Alvaro Garcia, Jorge de Frutos, Oscar Valentin, Unai Lopez, and Isi Palazon are set to support striker Sergio Camello.

Celta Vigo have a longer injury list, with Borja Iglesias, Miguel Roman, Jones El-Abdellaoui, Carl Starfelt, and Alvaro Nunez all sidelined. Claudio Giraldez is expected to line up with Ionut Andrei Radu in goal, a back four of Yoel Lago, Marcos Alonso, Javi Rodriguez, and Sergio Carreira, and a midfield trio of Aleix Febas, Javi Rueda, and Ilaix Moriba, with Ferran Jutgla, Hugo Alvarez, and Hugo Gonzalez leading the attack. No suspensions are listed for the away side.

Form

Rayo Vallecano have recorded one win, two draws, and two defeats across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-0 loss at home to Elche in LaLiga on October 24, following a 1-1 draw with Getafe. On the positive side, they beat Recreativo Huelva 3-2 in the Copa del Rey on October 27. Rayo have scored five goals and conceded eight across those five fixtures.

Celta Vigo have taken two wins, two draws, and one defeat in their last five games across all competitions. Their most recent match produced a 0-0 draw with Real Betis in LaLiga on October 25, while they beat Celtic 2-1 in the Europa League on October 22. Celta also defeated Deportivo Alaves 2-1 in the league on October 18. They scored three goals and conceded two across those five outings.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in January 2026, when Celta Vigo won 3-0 at home in LaLiga. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Rayo hold two wins to Celta's two, with one draw, making this an evenly matched series. The last time they met at Vallecas, in September 2025, the match ended 1-1.

Standings

In LaLiga, Rayo Vallecano currently sit 16th, while Celta Vigo are ninth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Rayo Vallecano vs Celta Vigo today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: