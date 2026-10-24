LaLiga - Game Week 10 24 Oct 2026 - 10:15 Estadio El Sardinero

Today's game between Racing Santander and Espanyol will kick off at 24 Oct 2026, 7:45 pm.

Racing Santander vs Espanyol is available to watch live via FanCode. Live stream details are listed below.

Racing Santander host Espanyol at Estadio El Sardinero in LaLiga, with both sides looking to arrest a run of poor form that has left them deep in the lower half of the table.

Jose Lopez's Racing side have won just once in their last five league matches and arrive into this fixture having lost three of those games. A 2-0 defeat to Osasuna in their most recent outing was another blow to a team that has struggled for consistency throughout the season.

Espanyol are in little better shape. Manolo Gonzalez's side have picked up one win, one draw, and three defeats across their last five LaLiga outings, and they head to Santander off the back of a 0-1 loss to Atletico Madrid.

With both clubs sitting in the relegation zone, this is a fixture that carries real weight. Points here could prove decisive in the battle to climb clear of danger before the season reaches its midpoint.

Injuries are a concern for both managers, and neither side will be at full strength. That fragility could make for an unpredictable contest at El Sardinero.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Racing Santander vs Espanyol live.

How to watch Racing Santander vs Espanyol with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

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Team news & squads

Jose Lopez names a projected XI that includes Julen Agirrezabala in goal, with a back line of Jeanuel Belocian, Pablo Ramon, Alvaro Mantilla, and Jorge Salinas. Simon Eriksson is ruled out through injury and will not feature for the home side.

Manolo Gonzalez is set to go with Angel Fortuno between the posts for Espanyol, supported by a defensive unit of Vanja Drkusic, Clemens Riedel, Leandro Cabrera, and Roger Hinojo. Kike Garcia and Jofre Carreras are both absent through injury, leaving Gonzalez with a reduced pool of options ahead of kick-off.

Form

Racing Santander have won one, drawn one, and lost three of their last five LaLiga matches, scoring seven goals and conceding 16 across that run. Their most recent game ended in a 2-0 defeat to Osasuna, and they have also suffered heavy losses to Barcelona (7-2) and Celta Vigo (5-0) in recent weeks. Their only win in this stretch came against Deportivo Alaves, a 2-1 victory in September.

Espanyol have also managed just one win in their last five, drawing one and losing three. Their most recent result was a 0-1 defeat to Atletico Madrid, and they were beaten 1-3 by Elche earlier in the run. A 1-1 draw with Malaga and a 2-0 away win at Osasuna round out a mixed sequence that has yielded four goals scored and six conceded.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in February 2024 in the Segunda Division, when Racing Santander won 2-0 at home. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, each side has won twice, with one match ending level, and the teams have shared 11 goals across those encounters. Their LaLiga meetings stretch back to 2012, when Espanyol won 3-1 at home, and 2011, when Racing won 0-1 away at Espanyol.

Standings

In LaLiga, Racing Santander sit 17th and Espanyol are 16th, meaning both clubs are currently in the relegation zone. This fixture is a direct battle between two sides fighting to escape the bottom three.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Racing Santander vs Espanyol today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: