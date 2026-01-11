Rotation might be the name of the game for Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, whose Premier League leaders visit Portsmouth's Fratton Park during a frenetic fixture pile-up. It's Round 3 of the FA Cup!

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Portsmouth vs Arsenal, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

Portsmouth vs Arsenal kick-off time

FA Cup - FA Cup Fratton Park

Today's game between Portsmouth and Arsenal will kick off on 11 Jan 2026 at 09:00 EST and 14:00 GMT.

Match context

Arsenal struggled in midweek against a depleted Liverpool side, drawing 0-0 but preserving their six-point lead at the summit of the Premier League. New Swedish striker Victor Gyokeres is the only Arsenal player to have started their last three matches. The ex-Sporting Lisbon man has come under fire for recent performances and could get a rest here.

Brazilian duo Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli could both start as the Gunners face four consecutive away matches in four separate competitions in the space of nine days.

After this contest, they face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in the EFL Cup semis, Nottingham Forest at the City Ground in a Premier League match, and then Inter Milan in the Champions League group stage at the famous San Siro.

As a result, we could see fringe names like Noni Madueke, Myles Lewis-Skelly, Christian Norgaard, Eberechi Eze, Ethan Nwaneri and Ben White all feature.

Arsenal are the most decorated team in FA Cup history with 14 titles.

Portsmouth don't have the luxury of such a deep squad, but they're also not negotiating such a daunting schedule. Pompey, relegated from the Premier League in the 2009/10 season, is now 21st in the Championship, a point clear of the relegation zone. They've only won three of their last 10 matches.

Portsmouth has a proud history in this competition, winning it on two occasions, in 1939 and then in 2008 by beating Cardiff City when Nigerian legend Nwankwo Kanu scored the only goal. Kanu also enjoyed great success with Arsenal, winning two Premier League titles and etching his name into the history books as one of their 2004 Invincibles.

Portsmouth also reached the FA Cup final in 2010, the year of their relegation from the English top flight, losing to Chelsea by a Didier Drogba goal to nil.

Injury news

Pompey face a diabolical injury crisis ahead of this match, with as many as nine players potentially out.

For the Gunners, Cristhian Mosquera and Max Dowman are nursing long-term knocks, while the club is slowly easing Kai Havertz back into action following a lengthy spell out. Riccardo Calafiori is close to a return but isn't likely to be risked.

Team news & squads

