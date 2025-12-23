This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Africa Cup of Nations
team-logoNigeria
Fez Stadium
team-logoTanzania
Nisanth V Easwar

How to watch today's Nigeria vs Tanzania AFCON 2025 game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Africa Cup of Nations match between Nigeria and Tanzania, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Here is where to find Nigeria vs Tanzania live as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game live today.  

Country / RegionBroadcaster
🇺🇸 USA Fubo, Fanatiz, beIN Sports
🇬🇧 UKChannel 4
🇨🇦 CanadabeIN Sports, Fubo, Fanatiz
🇦🇺 AustraliabeIN Sports 3, beIN Sports Connect
🌍 South AfricaMaximo, SuperSport, DStv, SABC
🇦🇪 UAEbeIN Sports
🇮🇳 IndiaFancode

Nigeriahosts Tanzaniain the Africa Cup of Nations Group C opener at Complexe Sportif de Fès in Fès, Morocco, on Tuesday as the three-time champions seek a strong start against the Taifa Stars' rising ambitions. Nigeria enters with high expectations after topping their qualifiers and reaching the 2023 final, boasting a perfect head-to-head record over Tanzania, including a 1-0 win in 2016. Tanzania, qualifying for three straight AFCONs as Group H runners-up, aims to frustrate with defensive solidity despite never beating Nigeria.

Nigeria vs Tanzania kick-off time

crest
Africa Cup of Nations - Grp. C
Fez Stadium

Team news & squads

Nigeria vs Tanzania Probable lineups

NigeriaHome team crest

4-4-2

Formation

4-4-2

Home team crestTAN
23
S. Nwabili
3
Z. Sanusi
12
B. Osayi-Samuel
6
S. Ajayi
21
C. Bassey
17
A. Iwobi
4
W. Ndidi
11
S. Chukwueze
7
A. Lookman
18
A. Adams
9
V. Osimhen
13
Y. Suleiman
14
B. Mwamnyeto
15
M. Husseini
12
P. Msindo
5
D. Job
20
N. Miroshi
9
A. Suleiman
6
F. Salum
23
K. Habibu
24
K. John
10
S. Mwalimu

4-4-2

TANAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • E. Chelle

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • M. Gamondi

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Nigeria Latest News

Maduka Okoye has not been included in Nigeria’s squad, which should see Francis Uzoho step in as the first-choice goalkeeper.

Star forward Victor Osimhen has also made it clear that he is fully fit and eager to feature.

Tanzania Latest News

For Tanzania, head coach Miguel Ángel Gamondi has selected a 28-man group that includes several familiar names, led by captain Mbwana Samatta, the former Aston Villa striker.

Form

NGA
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/5
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

TAN
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/9
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

NGA

Last 2 matches

TAN

1

Win

1

Draw

0

Wins

1

Goals scored

0
Games over 2.5 goals
0/2
Both teams scored
0/2

Standings

Useful links

0