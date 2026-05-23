LaLiga - LaLiga Estadi Mallorca Son Moix

Today's game between Mallorca and Real Oviedo will kick-off at 24 May 2026, 12:30 am.

The TV channel and live stream options for Mallorca vs Real Oviedo are listed below. FanCode carries the match for viewers in its available territories.

Mallorca host Real Oviedo at the Estadi Mallorca Son Moix in Palma in a LaLiga fixture that could not carry more weight for either side. Both clubs arrive at the bottom of the table, separated only by goal difference, with the season running out of time.

Martin Demichelis's Mallorca have struggled for consistency in recent weeks. Three defeats in their last four league games have left the Balearic side in a precarious position, and the pressure of playing at home against a direct rival will be felt across the squad.

Real Oviedo arrive in equally desperate circumstances. Guillermo Almada's side have won none of their last five LaLiga matches, picking up just one point in that stretch. Their 2-0 defeat at Real Madrid on May 14 was played out against a backdrop of chaos in the stands, and the squad will need to refocus sharply for what awaits in Palma.

For Oviedo, the visit to Son Moix represents a chance to close the gap on a side directly above them. The Asturian club returned to the top flight with ambition, but their form since the turn of the year has made survival look an increasingly difficult task.

Mallorca know that a home defeat here would deepen the crisis significantly. Their 1-0 win at Girona in May showed they are capable of grinding out results, but that win now feels distant given the defeats that have followed.

With both clubs staring at the same drop zone, this match has the feel of a genuine six-pointer. Goals have been hard to come by for Oviedo, while Mallorca's defensive record has creaked under pressure in recent fixtures.

For everything you need to know about how to watch Mallorca vs Real Oviedo live, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time, read on below.

How to watch Mallorca vs Real Oviedo with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Mallorca head into this fixture without Martin Valjent through injury, while Johan Mojica serves a suspension and will play no part. Demichelis names a projected XI of Leo Roman; Luis Orejuela, Antonio Raillo, David Lopez, Pablo Maffeo; Pablo Torre, Sergi Darder, Manu Morlanes; Samu, Zito Luvumbo, Vedat Muriqi.

Real Oviedo are without Leander Dendoncker through injury, and Federico Vinas is suspended. Almada's projected XI reads: Horatiu Moldovan; Dani Calvo, David Costas, Lucas Ahijado, Javi Lopez; Santi Cazorla, Alberto Reina, Nicolas Fonseca, Santiago Colombatto; Haissem Hassan, Alex Fores. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if circumstances change.

Form

Mallorca arrive with a W1-D1-L3 record from their last five LaLiga matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-0 defeat to Levante on May 17, and they lost 3-1 at Getafe on May 13. A 1-1 draw with Villarreal on May 10 and a 1-0 win at Girona on May 1 offer some contrast, but a 2-1 defeat to Deportivo Alaves in late April completes a difficult run. Mallorca have scored four goals and conceded nine across those five fixtures.

Real Oviedo have not won in their last five LaLiga games, recording zero wins, one draw, and four defeats. Their most recent result was a 1-0 loss to Deportivo Alaves on May 17, and they fell 2-0 at Real Madrid on May 14. A goalless draw at Getafe on May 10 was their only point in the run, while a 3-0 defeat to Real Betis and a 1-2 loss at Elche complete the sequence. Oviedo have scored two goals and conceded six across those five matches.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these clubs came in LaLiga on December 5, 2025, when Real Oviedo hosted Mallorca and the match ended 0-0. Before that, the sides met twice in the Segunda Division in the 2020-21 season, with Mallorca winning 1-0 at home in March 2021 and the reverse fixture finishing 2-2 in January 2021. Across the five recorded meetings, neither club has dominated, with two draws, one Mallorca win, and results shared across the remaining fixtures.

Standings

In the current LaLiga table, Mallorca sit 19th while Real Oviedo are in 20th place, making this a direct meeting between the division's bottom two clubs.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Mallorca vs Real Oviedo today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: