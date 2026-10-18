LaLiga - Game Week 9 18 Oct 2026 - 12:30 Estadio La Rosaleda

Today's game between Malaga and Real Sociedad will kick-off at 18 Oct 2026, 10:00 pm.

Malaga vs Real Sociedad is available to watch live via FanCode. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Malaga host Real Sociedad at Estadio La Rosaleda in a LaLiga fixture that carries different weight for each side. The home team are battling at the wrong end of the table, while the visitors arrive with European commitments adding to their schedule.

Malaga sit 20th in LaLiga and have struggled for consistency this season. Juan Funes' side have gone winless in their last five league matches, and the pressure is mounting on a squad dealing with a lengthy injury list.

Real Sociedad come into this in sixth place, which tells a more encouraging story. Pellegrino Matarazzo has a squad capable of hurting teams on the road, and their recent win at Deportivo de A Coruna showed they can grind out results away from home.

The visitors are also navigating Europa League football, having drawn 1-1 with Union St. Gilloise midweek. That result leaves them 22nd in the Europa League standings, where they need points badly.

For Malaga, this is a chance to pick up a first win of the recent run against a team that has not always been at its most clinical. Home advantage at La Rosaleda could matter.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Malaga vs Real Sociedad live.

How to watch Malaga vs Real Sociedad with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

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Team news & squads

Malaga head into this fixture with six players unavailable. Julen Lobete, Diego Murillo, Jens-Lys Cajuste, Jose Salinas, Aaron Ochoa, and Juan Cruz are all sidelined through injury. Coach Juan Funes is expected to name a projected XI featuring Alfonso Herrero in goal, with Rafita, Angel Recio, Carlos Puga, and Fernando Calero forming the defensive structure, and Joaquin Munoz and Chupe leading the attack.

Real Sociedad are without Alvaro Odriozola, Jon Aramburu, and Luken Beitia through injury, while Pablo Marin serves a suspension. Pellegrino Matarazzo is expected to field Alex Remiro in goal, with a projected XI that includes Sergio Gomez, Mamadou Sarr, Yangel Herrera, and Luka Sucic in midfield, and Arsen Zakharyan and Ander Barrenetxea providing width.

Form

Malaga have not won in their last five LaLiga matches, recording three draws and two defeats. Their most recent outing ended 1-1 against Espanyol on October 9, following a 1-0 loss at Getafe. Earlier in the run they were beaten 1-3 by Villarreal, and their only other points came from draws against Celta Vigo and Levante. Across those five matches, Malaga scored three goals and conceded six.

Real Sociedad's last five outings across all competitions produced two wins, two defeats, and one draw. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw at Union St. Gilloise in the Europa League on October 15, which followed a 3-2 LaLiga win at Deportivo de A Coruna. The defeats in that run came against Athletic Bilbao in a friendly and AFC Bournemouth in the Europa League. Sociedad scored eight goals and conceded seven across those five matches.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these clubs came in the Copa del Rey on January 7, 2024, when Real Sociedad won 1-0 at Malaga. Before that, their head-to-head encounters were confined to LaLiga in the 2017-18 season. Across the last five recorded meetings, Real Sociedad hold three wins to Malaga's one, with one draw, and Sociedad have not lost to Malaga in a competitive fixture since 2018.

Standings

In LaLiga, Malaga currently sit 20th while Real Sociedad are placed sixth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Malaga vs Real Sociedad today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: