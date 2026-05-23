LaLiga - LaLiga Estadi Municipal de Montilivi

Today's game between Girona and Elche will kick-off at 24 May 2026, 12:30 am.

The TV channel and live stream options for Girona vs Elche are listed below.

Girona host Elche at the Estadi Municipal de Montilivi in a LaLiga fixture that carries genuine weight for both clubs as the season enters its final stretch.

Girona arrive in poor form. Michel's side have lost three of their last five league matches, including a 1-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid last weekend, and have not won in their last four outings. A squad hit hard by injury has made a difficult run even harder to navigate.

Elche come into this game sitting 17th in the table, one place above Girona in the standings. Eder Sarabia's side beat Getafe 1-0 in their most recent fixture and will look to build on that result with another three points on the road.

The gap between these two sides is tight in the table, which makes the stakes clear. A win for either team could have a direct impact on where they finish the season.

With both clubs in the bottom half and separated by just one position in LaLiga, this is a fixture with real consequences at both ends of the result.

Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch Girona vs Elche, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Girona vs Elche with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Girona head into this fixture with a significant number of players unavailable. Michel is without Arnau Martinez, Alejandro Frances, Bryan Gil, Cristian Portu, Juan Carlos, and Vladyslav Vanat through injury, with no suspensions listed. No probable lineup has been confirmed at this stage, and further updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Elche have one injury concern, with Yago Santiago sidelined. Coach Eder Sarabia has no suspensions to contend with. As with Girona, no projected XI has been confirmed yet, and team news will be updated as it becomes available.

Form

Girona have struggled for consistency in recent weeks, recording a W0-D2-L3 record from their last five LaLiga matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid on May 17, and they have also drawn back-to-back games against Rayo Vallecano and Real Sociedad, both finishing 1-1. Defeats to Mallorca and Valencia complete the run. Girona scored five goals and conceded five across those five fixtures, with no wins to show from a difficult month.

Elche arrive with a W2-D1-L2 record from their last five league games. The 1-0 win over Getafe on May 17 was their most recent result, and they also beat Real Oviedo 1-2 earlier in the run. Defeats to Real Betis and Celta Vigo, plus a draw at Deportivo Alaves, round out the five matches. Elche scored six goals and conceded eight across that period.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came in LaLiga on December 7, 2025, when Elche hosted Girona and won 3-0. Before that, Girona beat Elche 2-0 in a Copa del Rey tie in January 2024. Across the last five recorded meetings, Elche hold the edge with three wins to Girona's two, with the sides having also met twice in LaLiga during the 2022-23 season and once in the Segunda Division in August 2020.

Standings

In the current LaLiga table, Girona sit 18th while Elche are placed 17th, separated by just one position heading into this meeting.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Girona vs Elche today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: