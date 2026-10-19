LaLiga - Game Week 9 19 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Coliseum

Today's game between Getafe and Rayo Vallecano will kick-off at 20 Oct 2026, 12:30 am.

Getafe vs Rayo Vallecano is available to watch live via FanCode. Live stream the match using the link below.

Getafe host Rayo Vallecano at the Coliseum in Getafe in a LaLiga fixture that carries genuine weight for both sides as they look to climb away from the lower reaches of the table.

Perpe Bordalas's side arrive into this derby off the back of a 1-1 draw with Universitatea Craiova in the Conference League, a result that followed a heavy 3-0 defeat to Barcelona in LaLiga. Getafe have found wins hard to come by, and the pressure on Bordalas to string results together is mounting.

The club has not stood still off the pitch. Dani Carvajal, the six-time Champions League winner, has joined from Real Madrid on a deal running until 2027, and negotiations to sign free agent Jadon Sancho have been confirmed by president Angel Torres. Those arrivals signal an intent to compete on multiple fronts.

Rayo Vallecano arrive under Benat San Jose carrying their own complications. The club has been handed sanctions following crowd trouble in a recent fixture against Athletic Club, meaning they must complete that game behind closed doors and cover their opponents' travel expenses. It is a difficult backdrop for a side already navigating a mixed run of results.

Rayo have shown they can score goals, but defensive fragility has cost them points. Their most recent LaLiga outing ended 1-1 at Osasuna, and they conceded thirteen goals across their last five matches in all competitions.

This is a Madrid derby with both clubs sitting in the bottom half of LaLiga. Whoever takes three points here will move in the right direction at a critical point in the season.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Getafe vs Rayo Vallecano, including live stream options, TV channel details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Getafe vs Rayo Vallecano with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

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Team news & squads

Bordalas is without a significant number of players through injury, with Christantus Uche, Juanmi, Zaid Abner Romero, Enes Unal, Orel Mangala, Andres Garcia, and Ramon Terrats all sidelined. The projected XI for Getafe includes David Soria in goal, with Daniel Carvajal, Djene, Davinchi, and Jean Ives Valou forming the defensive unit, and Borja Mayoral leading the attack.

Rayo Vallecano are also dealing with absentees, with Augusto Batalla, Andrei Ratiu, and Luiz Felipe listed as unavailable. San Jose's projected side features Emil Audero in goal, with Sergio Camello expected to lead the line and Alvaro Garcia and Jorge de Frutos providing width.

Form

Getafe have taken one win, two draws, and two defeats from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 1-1 draw with Universitatea Craiova in the Conference League, while their only win in the run came 1-0 against Malaga in LaLiga. A 3-0 loss to Barcelona represents their heaviest defeat in that stretch, and they managed five goals scored across the five fixtures.

Rayo Vallecano have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five LaLiga matches. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw at Osasuna, following a 2-1 home win over Espanyol. Earlier in the run they suffered a 4-1 defeat at Real Madrid and a 5-2 loss to Barcelona, conceding thirteen goals in total across those five outings.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came in May 2026, when Rayo Vallecano won 2-0 at the Coliseum in a LaLiga fixture. Before that, the two clubs drew 1-1 at Vallecas in January 2026. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Rayo hold three wins to Getafe's none, with two draws, and neither side has conceded heavily in recent encounters.

Standings

Getafe sit 14th in LaLiga while Rayo Vallecano are 13th, placing both clubs in a part of the table where the gap between safety and trouble remains narrow and three points here would carry real significance.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Getafe vs Rayo Vallecano today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: