The 2025-26 Indian Super League season officially kicks off today with a high-stakes double-header, and all eyes are on the Fatorda Stadium as FC Goa welcomes league newcomers Inter Kashi to the top flight.

Coming off the back of consecutive Super Cup triumphs, the Gaurs will look to exert their dominance early, but they face an intriguing challenge in Antonio Lopez Habas’ side, who are eager to make a statement in their debut ISL appearance. As the league returns in a unique, truncated single-leg format, every point is vital from the first whistle.

FC Goa vs Inter Kashi kick-off time

Today's game between FC Goa and Inter Kashi will kick-off at 14 Feb 2026, 7:30 pm.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

FC Goa enters the 2025-26 campaign with a settled core under the guidance of Manolo Márquez, who has returned to his club duties full-time after stepping down from the Indian national team. The Gaurs have successfully retained the veteran leadership of captain Sandesh Jhingan, who led the squad in accepting pay cuts to ensure the club’s participation in this unique, truncated season. Having defended their Super Cup title in late 2025, Goa remains the team to beat, though they must now navigate the league without several key foreign stars like Borja Herrera and Iker Guarrotxena, who departed during the winter window. The goal-scoring burden now rests heavily on the clinical Javier Siverio and the creative spark of Mohammad Yasir.

Inter Kashi, making their historic ISL debut after a sensational I-League title-winning run, have built a squad designed for immediate impact. Led by the legendary Antonio López Habas, the most successful coach in ISL history, the newcomers have blended proven Indian experience with sharp foreign recruitment. Key signings like Nishu Kumar and the versatile Prabir Das bolster the defense, while Spanish midfielder Sergio Llamas is expected to pull the strings in the center. Up front, Lithuanian international Nauris Petkevičius will spearhead the attack as the "Warriors of Kashi" look to make a statement in this single-leg, 13-match sprint to the finish.

Head-to-Head Record

FCG Last 2 matches IKA 2 Wins 0 Draws 0 Wins FC Goa 3 - 0 Inter Kashi

FC Goa 2 - 1 Inter Kashi 5 Goals scored 1 Games over 2.5 goals 2/2 Both teams scored 1/2

Standings

