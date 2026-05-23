LaLiga - LaLiga RCDE Stadium

Today's game between Espanyol and Real Sociedad will kick-off at 24 May 2026, 12:30 am.

FanCode holds the broadcast rights for this LaLiga fixture. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Espanyol host Real Sociedad at the RCDE Stadium in Barcelona in a LaLiga fixture that brings together two clubs searching for a positive result as the season reaches its final stages.

Espanyol arrive on the back of two consecutive wins. Manolo Gonzalez's side beat Osasuna 1-2 away from home on May 17, following a 2-0 home victory over Athletic Bilbao four days earlier. Those back-to-back wins have given the club some momentum after a difficult run that included defeats to Real Madrid and Sevilla.

Real Sociedad head to Barcelona in poor form. Pellegrino Matarazzo's side have not won any of their last five LaLiga matches, collecting just one win across that stretch. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-4 defeat away at Valencia, a result that extended a winless run stretching back through draws with Girona and Real Betis and a loss at Sevilla.

Both squads carry injury concerns into this fixture. Espanyol will be without Kike Garcia and Javier Puado, while Pol Lozano serves a suspension. Real Sociedad are missing Jon Gorrotxategi and Alvaro Odriozola through injury.

In the LaLiga table, Real Sociedad sit 10th and Espanyol are placed 11th, separated by a single position with little margin for error if either side has ambitions of finishing the campaign on a high.

Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch Espanyol vs Real Sociedad, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Espanyol vs Real Sociedad with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Espanyol manager Manolo Gonzalez is without Kike Garcia and Javier Puado through injury ahead of this fixture. Pol Lozano is also unavailable after picking up a suspension. No probable lineup has been confirmed at this stage, and further updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Real Sociedad head coach Pellegrino Matarazzo must plan without Jon Gorrotxategi and Alvaro Odriozola, both sidelined through injury. No suspensions are listed for the away side. A projected XI has not yet been confirmed, and team news will be updated as it becomes available.

Form

Espanyol have recorded a W2 D1 L2 record across their last five LaLiga matches. Their most recent result was a 1-2 win away at Osasuna on May 17, and they also beat Athletic Bilbao 2-0 on May 13. Their defeats came against Sevilla and Real Madrid, while a 0-0 draw with Levante rounds out the run. Espanyol have shown they can win away from home in this period, though their results against top-half opposition have been less convincing.

Real Sociedad have struggled badly for consistency, winning none of their last five LaLiga games to record a W0 D3 L2 record. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-4 defeat at Valencia on May 17, a result that followed draws with Girona and Real Betis and a 3-3 draw at Rayo Vallecano. A 1-0 defeat at Sevilla also features in that run. Real Sociedad have scored eight goals across those five fixtures but conceded eleven, a figure that points to serious defensive problems.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these clubs came on August 24, 2025, when Real Sociedad and Espanyol drew 2-2 in a LaLiga fixture. Before that, Real Sociedad claimed a 2-1 home win over Espanyol in February 2025. Across the last five LaLiga meetings, Real Sociedad hold a slight edge with two wins to Espanyol's one, and two draws, though the most recent result suggests the gap between the sides is narrow.

Standings

In the current LaLiga table, Real Sociedad sit 10th and Espanyol are placed 11th, with just one position separating the two clubs.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Espanyol vs Real Sociedad today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: