For the 2025-26 season, FanCode is the exclusive digital home for the Indian Super League. You can stream the match live through the FanCode app or www.fancode.com

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

East Bengal FC vs SC Delhi kick-off time

Today's game between East Bengal FC and SC Delhi will kick-off at 21 Feb 2026, 11:30.

East Bengal enter this fixture with massive momentum following a clinical 3-0 demolition of NorthEast United FC in their opening match, marking the club's first-ever season-opening win since joining the ISL. The Red and Gold Brigade look like a revitalized force under Oscar Bruzon, with new signing Youssef Ezzejjari already finding his shooting boots after a debut brace.

In contrast, Sporting Club Delhi, the newly rebranded entity of the former Hyderabad FC, are still finding their feet in this new era. After a 2-0 defeat to Bengaluru FC in their opener, the visitors will rely on their youthful energy and defensive resilience to stall an East Bengal side that hasn't looked this confident at home in years.

Team news & squads

East Bengal FC vs SC Delhi Probable lineups

Injuries and Suspended players

East Bengal FC The Torchbearers enter the game with a mix of high confidence and injury concerns. Captain Naorem Mahesh Singh remains sidelined with a knee injury sustained in training, while Spanish defender Kevin Sibille is unavailable for at least another month due to a Grade-2 hamstring tear. However, Oscar Bruzon will be buoyed by the immediate impact of Youssef Ezzejjari, who netted twice on his debut. In Sibille's absence, the domestic pair of Anwar Ali and Lalchungnunga will continue to anchor the backline.

Sporting Club Delhi The visitors are still adjusting to the top-flight intensity after their rebranding. Their defensive depth has taken a hit with Mohammed Rafi ruled out for the season. Head coach Tomasz Tchórz will rely heavily on Brazilian center-back Rafael Ribeiro to organize the defense against East Bengal’s rampant attack. In the final third, the onus will be on Serbian forward Matija Babović and Ebenezer Amoh to find their first goals of the campaign.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

While this is technically the first meeting under the Sporting Club Delhi name, the history between these two sides is rooted in the long-standing rivalry between East Bengal and the former Hyderabad FC. Historically, this has been one of the most balanced fixtures in the ISL, though the momentum has swung heavily toward the Kolkata giants in recent seasons.

East Bengal currently boast a six-match unbeaten streak against this opposition (including their time as Hyderabad FC), having secured four wins and two draws in that span. Their last meeting in February 2025 saw the Torchbearers claim a comfortable 2-0 victory at the Salt Lake Stadium.

Standings

