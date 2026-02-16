The Indian Super League (ISL) opening week continues with a heavyweight clash as East Bengal FC hosts NorthEast United FC at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium) in Kolkata.

GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to catch the action live, including kickoff times and broadcasting details.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Both teams enter the 2025-26 season with high ambitions under a revamped, high-intensity league format. For Oscar Bruzon’s East Bengal, the mission is clear: leverage their home advantage and a reinforced squad to start the campaign on a winning note. However, they face a resilient "Highlanders" side led by Juan Pedro Benali, who are looking to build on their impressive third-place finish from last season despite the departure of key talisman Alaeddine Ajaraie.

With a history of high-scoring encounters and a balanced head-to-head record, this Monday night fixture promises to be a tactical chess match between East Bengal’s possession-based style and NorthEast United’s lethal transitions.

East Bengal FC vs Northeast United FC kick-off time

Today's game between East Bengal FC and Northeast United FC will kick-off at 16 Feb 2026, 7:30 pm.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

The Red and Gold Brigade enter the new season with a significant injury blow to their captain. Naorem Mahesh Singh is expected to miss the opener after sustaining a knee injury during a recent training session.

The defense is also stretched thin; Spanish center-back Kevin Sibille is ruled out for the first month of the campaign with a Grade-2 hamstring injury and has traveled back to Spain for rehabilitation. In his absence, Lalchungnunga is likely to partner Anwar Ali at the heart of the defense. On a brighter note, fans could see debuts for several high-profile signings, including Jay Gupta at left-back and the clinical Youssef Ezzejjari leading the line.

The Highlanders arrive in Kolkata with a major void in their attacking department. Talismanic forward Alaeddine Ajaraie, who was instrumental in their recent successes, has left the club on loan due to financial restructuring.

Head coach Juan Pedro Benali will look toward Jithin MS and Parthib Gogoi to shoulder the creative and scoring responsibilities. New signing Andy Rodriguez is expected to anchor the midfield, while captain Michel Zabaco will lead a disciplined defensive unit that kept a clean sheet in their last outing against East Bengal.

Form

Historically, encounters between these two sides have been anything but dull, often producing high-scoring affairs and dramatic swings in momentum. While NorthEast United holds a slight statistical advantage in total wins, East Bengal has historically been dominant in front of their home crowd in Kolkata.

In their most recent meeting during the 2024-25 season, the "Highlanders" secured a statement 4-0 victory in Shillong. However, the Red and Gold Brigade took the spoils in the reverse fixture at the Salt Lake Stadium with a narrow 1-0 win, proving how difficult they are to break down on home turf.

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch East Bengal FC vs Northeast United FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: