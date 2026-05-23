LaLiga - LaLiga Abanca Balaidos

Today's game between Celta Vigo and Sevilla will kick-off at 24 May 2026, 12:30 am.

TV channel and live stream options for Celta Vigo vs Sevilla are listed below. The match is available to watch live on FanCode.

Celta Vigo host Sevilla at Abanca Balaidos in Vigo in a LaLiga fixture that carries genuine stakes for both clubs as the season heads towards its conclusion. Claudio Giraldez's side sit sixth in the table and will be eager to protect that position, while Luis Garcia's Sevilla arrive looking to climb away from a mid-table standing that has defined an inconsistent campaign.

Celta come into this match with mixed recent form. Back-to-back wins over Elche and Atletico Madrid earlier in May gave the home side a platform, but a defeat at Levante and a draw against Athletic Bilbao in their last two outings have taken some of the edge off that momentum. Abanca Balaidos remains a difficult venue for visiting sides, and Celta will draw confidence from their home record.

Sevilla arrive having strung together three wins in their previous four league matches. Victories over Real Sociedad, Espanyol, and Villarreal demonstrated a side capable of genuine quality, though a narrow 1-0 defeat at Real Madrid last time out was a reminder of where the gaps still exist at the top end of the division.

The visitors have shown attacking intent across their recent run, and Luis Garcia will want his side to carry that forward on the road. Sevilla's ability to win away from home has been one of the more encouraging aspects of their second half of the season.

For Celta, this is a chance to respond at home after failing to win their last two. Giraldez's side have the quality to cause Sevilla problems, and the atmosphere at Balaidos tends to lift the team when the occasion demands it.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Celta Vigo vs Sevilla live, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Celta Vigo vs Sevilla with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Claudio Giraldez names a projected XI featuring Ionut Andrei Radu in goal, with Yoel Lago, Marcos Alonso, Javi Rodriguez, and Sergio Carreira across the back line. Ilaix Moriba, Fer Lopez, Javi Rueda, and Williot Swedberg are set to operate through midfield, with Ferran Jutgla and Borja Iglesias leading the attack. Carl Starfelt and Miguel Roman are both unavailable through injury, though no suspensions affect the home squad.

Luis Garcia's Sevilla are without Marcao through injury, and Juanlu Sanchez serves a suspension and will play no part. The projected XI has Odysseas Vlachodimos in goal behind a back line of Jose Angel Carmona, Gabriel Suazo, Andres Castrin, and Kike Salas, with Ruben Vargas, Djibril Sow, Oso, and Nemanja Gudelj in midfield and Neal Maupay partnering Akor Adams in attack. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Celta have taken two wins, one draw, and two defeats from their last five LaLiga outings, scoring seven goals and conceding seven across that run. Their most recent match ended in a 1-1 draw at home to Athletic Bilbao, following a 2-3 defeat at Levante. The two wins that preceded those results — a 3-1 home victory over Elche and a composed 1-0 win away at Atletico Madrid — showed what this side can produce when they are at their best. A 2-1 loss at Villarreal earlier in the sequence rounds out a picture of a team with genuine quality but occasional lapses in concentration.

Sevilla arrive with three wins from their last five LaLiga matches, having scored eight goals and conceded six across that period. Their most recent fixture ended in a 1-0 defeat at Real Madrid, where Vinicius Junior's first-half strike proved the difference. Before that, Sevilla won three consecutive games, beating Villarreal 3-2 away, Espanyol 2-1, and Real Sociedad 1-0. A loss at Osasuna earlier in the run was the only other blemish, and the subsequent winning streak suggested a side that had found a degree of consistency.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these clubs came in January 2026, when Celta Vigo won 1-0 at Sevilla's ground in LaLiga. That result reversed the trend from the previous encounter in May 2025, when Celta won 3-2 at Abanca Balaidos in a high-scoring affair. Across the last five LaLiga meetings, the series has been closely contested, with each side picking up two wins and one draw between them. Goals have been spread relatively evenly across the fixtures, and no single team has been able to establish a clear dominance over the other in recent seasons.

Standings

In LaLiga, Celta Vigo sit sixth and Sevilla are placed 13th, meaning the home side arrive with the superior league standing and a clear incentive to widen the gap between themselves and the mid-table pack.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Celta Vigo vs Sevilla today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: