LaLiga - Game Week 10 25 Oct 2026 - 11:15 Abanca Balaidos

Today's game between Celta Vigo and Real Betis will kick off at 25 Oct 2026, 8:45 pm.

Celta Vigo vs Real Betis is available to watch live on FanCode. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Celta Vigo host Real Betis at Abanca Balaidos in Vigo in a LaLiga fixture that carries genuine weight for both clubs given where they currently sit in the table.

Betis arrive in Galicia in fourth place, chasing a top-four finish that would represent a strong return on Manuel Pellegrini's work this season. A 5-2 defeat to Barcelona last weekend was a setback, though the Andalusians responded with a composed 1-0 Champions League win over Feyenoord in midweek that underlined their European ambitions.

Celta sit ninth, close enough to the European places to make this a fixture they need to win. Claudio Giraldez's side beat Celtic in Glasgow in the Europa League before returning to domestic action with a 2-1 win over Deportivo Alaves, and they will be confident on home soil.

The match also carries off-pitch significance for Betis. Troy Parrott's home in Seville was broken into by masked men during the Barcelona defeat, the second such incident involving a Betis player in recent weeks after Antony suffered a similar ordeal during the Champions League win over Porto. Both players are expected to feature.

Facundo Bernal will not be available for Betis after the Real Spanish Football Federation handed the Uruguayan midfielder a four-game ban for headbutting Lamine Yamal during the Barcelona defeat. His absence thins Pellegrini's midfield options at a demanding point in the calendar.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Celta Vigo vs Real Betis live.

How to watch Celta Vigo vs Real Betis with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

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Team news & squads

Claudio Giraldez is without Jones El-Abdellaoui, Carl Starfelt, Borja Iglesias, Miguel Roman, and Alvaro Nunez through injury as Celta prepare for this fixture. No suspensions affect the home side, and Giraldez's projected XI includes Ionut Andrei Radu in goal, with Williot Swedberg and Couhaib Driouech expected to provide the attacking threat.

Manuel Pellegrini names his squad with Junior Firpo and Juan Hernandez both sidelined through injury. Facundo Bernal is suspended following his red card and subsequent four-game ban, meaning Pellegrini must reshape his midfield. Alvaro Valles is set to start in goal, with Isco and Antony among those expected to feature in attack alongside Troy Parrott.

Form

Celta Vigo head into this match with three wins, one draw, and one defeat from their last five competitive fixtures. Their most recent result was a 1-2 Europa League win at Celtic Park, following a 2-1 LaLiga victory over Deportivo Alaves. Earlier in the run, Celta beat Racing Santander 5-0 in the league, though they suffered a 1-2 defeat to Juventus in the Europa League. Across those five matches, Celta scored nine goals and conceded four.

Real Betis have won three of their last five competitive matches, drawing one and losing one. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 Champions League win over Feyenoord, which followed a 2-5 LaLiga defeat to Barcelona. Betis also recorded a 3-2 Champions League victory over Porto and a 5-2 league win over Osasuna in that stretch. They scored twelve goals and conceded ten across those five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in March 2026, when the sides drew 1-1 at Real Betis in LaLiga. Before that, Celta won 3-2 at home in February 2025, while the previous Balaidos encounter in August 2025 also ended 1-1. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures in LaLiga, neither side has dominated, with results split between Celta wins, draws, and a Betis victory in April 2024.

Standings

In LaLiga, Real Betis sit fourth and Celta Vigo are ninth, meaning Betis come into this match as the team with more to protect at the top end of the table, while Celta need points to close the gap on the European places.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Celta Vigo vs Real Betis today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: