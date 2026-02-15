How to watch today's Bengaluru FC vs SC Delhi Super League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

GOAL provides the full breakdown of kickoff times, the latest injury news, and where to catch the action live on FanCode and the Sony Sports Network.

The Sree Kanteerava Stadium is set to witness a historic chapter in Indian football this Sunday, February 15, as Bengaluru FC hosts league debutants Sporting Club Delhi. Under the fresh tactical guidance of head coach Renedy Singh, the Blues are looking to re-establish their dominance with a balanced squad led by the evergreen Sunil Chhetri and returning wing-back Ashique Kuruniyan. They face a mysterious challenge in SC Delhi, the rebranded Phoenix club formerly known as Hyderabad FC, who arrive in the capital's colors with a disciplined low block and a point to prove. As the 2025-26 season kicks into gear with its new high-velocity, single-leg format, every second counts.

Bengaluru FC vs SC Delhi kick-off time

Today's game between Bengaluru FC and SC Delhi will kick-off at 15 Feb 2026, 7:30 pm.

Team news & squads

Bengaluru FC vs SC Delhi Probable lineups Probable lineup Substitutes Manager R. Singh Probable lineup Substitutes Manager T. Tchorz

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Bengaluru FC enters the 2025-26 campaign under the leadership of Renedy Singh, who has taken the reins as head coach for this high-velocity, 13-match season. The Blues have prioritized defensive stability and continuity, retaining the veteran presence of Gurpreet Singh Sandhu in goal and the iconic Sunil Chhetri up front. A major boost for the West Block Blues is the return of Ashique Kuruniyan, whose pace and versatility on the wings will be vital. Despite a thin foreign roster, with Ryan Williams now playing as a domestic player and Aleksandar Jovanović providing defensive cover, the squad looks balanced with creative sparks like Brian Sánchez and the midfield engine of Suresh Singh Wangjam.

Sporting Club Delhi, the rebranded entity that has taken over the Hyderabad FC franchise, makes its historic ISL debut under Polish head coach Tomasz Tchórz. Despite the off-field transition to the capital, the team has managed to build a competitive roster featuring a mix of Hyderabad’s core and fresh additions. The "Phoenix" club will lean on the experience of captain Joao Victor in the heart of midfield and the defensive leadership of Alex Saji. New signings like I-League winner Matija Babovic and local talent Akshat add much-needed firepower, while the arrival of veteran Ashutosh Mehta brings top-flight stability to the backline as they look to silence the Kanteerava crowd.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

While this marks the first official meeting under the Sporting Club Delhi name, the historical rivalry between Bengaluru FC and the former Hyderabad FC franchise is storied and remarkably balanced. Across 13 previous Indian Super League encounters, the teams have shared the spoils almost equally, with the Blues holding a slight edge in recent home fixtures at the Kanteerava.

Last season, both league meetings ended in hard-fought draws, including a 1-1 stalemate in January 2025 where Sunil Chhetri’s late equalizer rescued a point for Bengaluru. As the "Phoenix" rises in Delhi's colors, SC Delhi will be aiming to break their streak of three games without a win against the Blues and secure their first-ever victory as a rebranded entity.

Standings

