Today's game between Bayern Munich and VfB Stuttgart will kick-off at 23 May 2026, 11:30 pm.

The DFB-Pokal final between Bayern Munich and VfB Stuttgart is available to stream live. TV channel and live stream details for your region are listed below.

Bayern Munich and VfB Stuttgart meet at the Olympiastadion in Berlin for the DFB-Pokal final, with the record champions looking to add another piece of domestic silverware to a trophy-laden season.

Vincent Kompany's side have already wrapped up the Bundesliga title and reached the latter stages of the Champions League, and a cup win would round off a dominant campaign in emphatic fashion.

Stuttgart arrive with genuine belief. Sebastian Hoeness's side have beaten Bayer Leverkusen in recent weeks and secured their place in the final by edging past Freiburg in the semi-finals. They are not here simply to make up the numbers.

There is extra edge to this fixture off the pitch too. VfB chairman Alexander Wehrle made no secret of his feelings after Bayern poached the club's marketing director earlier this year, telling reporters with a grin: "We'll get our own back on Bayern for that one day." The needle is real.

Alexander Nübel adds another layer of intrigue. The Stuttgart goalkeeper has been confirmed as a departure at season's end, with reports suggesting he will not return to Bayern either, leaving his future unresolved heading into the biggest match of Stuttgart's recent history.

Bayern's sporting director Max Eberl used the pre-final week to address transfer speculation, confirming the squad is largely settled but that a top-class striker remains a priority after Nicolas Jackson's loan spell ends without a permanent deal.

Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch the DFB-Pokal final live.

How to watch Bayern Munich vs VfB Stuttgart with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Vincent Kompany must plan without several first-team players. Alphonso Davies, Serge Gnabry, David Santos, and Manuel Neuer are all sidelined through injury. Neuer's absence was confirmed on Friday morning, with the veteran goalkeeper travelling to Berlin to support the squad rather than take his place between the posts. Jonas Urbig is set to start in goal, with Kompany's projected XI also featuring Jonathan Tah, Joshua Kimmich, Jamal Musiala, and Harry Kane.

Sebastian Hoeness has no fresh injury or suspension concerns to contend with. Stuttgart's projected lineup includes Alexander Nübel in goal, with Angelo Stiller, Bilal El Khannouss, Deniz Undav, and Ermedin Demirovic among those expected to feature. Any updates to either squad will be added closer to kick-off.

Form

Bayern head into the final in reasonable shape domestically, winning three of their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a commanding 5-1 victory over FC Köln in the Bundesliga, and they also won 1-0 at Wolfsburg in that run. The two dropped points came in a 3-3 draw with Heidenheim and a 1-1 stalemate with Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League, though that European tie was bookended by a 5-4 defeat to PSG in the first leg, a result that brought their continental ambitions to an end.

Stuttgart's recent form tells a more mixed story. They have won two, drawn two, and lost none of their last five, scoring eleven goals in the process. A 3-1 win over Bayer Leverkusen stands out, though they have also dropped points in draws against Eintracht Frankfurt and Hoffenheim. Their most recent match ended 2-2 away at Frankfurt.





Head-to-Head Record





Bayern have dominated this fixture in recent meetings. The most recent clash came in April 2026, when Bayern ran out 4-2 winners at the Allianz Arena in a Bundesliga match that gave a clear indication of the gap between the clubs at full throttle. Across the last five encounters, Bayern have won four times, with Stuttgart claiming none. That run includes a 5-0 away victory in December 2025 and a 2-1 win in the German Super Cup the previous August. Stuttgart's best showing in that stretch was a 4-2 defeat, which at least showed they can score against this Bayern side.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Bayern Munich vs VfB Stuttgart today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: