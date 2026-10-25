LaLiga - Game Week 10 25 Oct 2026 - 16:00 Spotify Camp Nou

Today's game between Barcelona and Real Madrid will kick off at 26 Oct 2026, 1:30 am.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid is available to watch live in India via FanCode. The broadcaster details and live stream options are listed below.

El Clasico returns to Spotify Camp Nou on Sunday, October 25, as Barcelona host Real Madrid in what shapes up to be a defining moment in the 2026-27 LaLiga title race.

Barcelona arrive having won all nine of their opening league fixtures, sitting top of the table and chasing a record-breaking tenth consecutive victory to open a Spanish top-flight season. Their domestic form has been relentless, but a 4-2 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League midweek has introduced a rare note of vulnerability heading into the weekend.

Hansi Flick's side have scored 50 goals across 12 games this season, yet their defensive record has drawn scrutiny. Conceding four times against PSG exposed frailties that Jose Mourinho's side will be eager to exploit, particularly through Kylian Mbappe, who has netted 12 goals in 12 appearances this campaign.

Real Madrid arrive in Catalonia six points adrift in third place, but with momentum firmly behind them. Four consecutive victories, including a 4-1 Champions League win over RB Leipzig and a 4-1 LaLiga success against Sevilla, have transformed the mood at the Bernabeu after a sluggish start to Mourinho's tenure.

Both squads carry significant absences. Barcelona are without Dani Olmo, Eric Garcia, Andreas Christensen and Roony Bardghji, while Madrid must manage without the suspended Vinicius Junior alongside injured pair Rodrygo and Raul Asencio. The disruption on both sides makes team selection a genuine tactical puzzle.

Mourinho has urged patience in assessing his project, insisting comparisons with Flick's established Barcelona machine are premature given he has had little more than a month of uninterrupted training time with his full squad. Flick, for his part, has spoken warmly of his counterpart while making clear his side's intent to extend their perfect domestic record.

Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid live, including TV channel, live stream details and kick-off time.

How to watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

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Team news & squads

Flick is set to field a youthful defensive unit for the second successive game, with the same back four that featured against PSG expected to retain their places. Xavi Espart is projected to start at right-back, with Joao Cancelo on the opposite flank, while Jules Kounde remains a major doubt due to an ankle sprain. Dani Olmo, Eric Garcia, Andreas Christensen and Roony Bardghji are all confirmed absentees.

Mourinho names his side without Vinicius Junior, who serves a suspension, while Rodrygo and Raul Asencio are both sidelined through injury. Thibaut Courtois starts in goal behind a projected back four of Dean Huijsen, Denzel Dumfries, Marc Cucurella and Ibrahima Konate, with Kylian Mbappe leading the attack and Jude Bellingham operating in behind.

Form

Barcelona have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, with their only defeat coming midweek against Paris Saint-Germain, a 4-2 loss in the Champions League. Prior to that setback, they had recorded wins over Real Betis, Galatasaray and Getafe, with the 5-2 victory at Betis among the more eye-catching results in that run. Across those five matches, Barcelona scored 14 goals while conceding seven, reflecting a side that creates freely but has shown defensive vulnerability.

Real Madrid have also won four of their last five, their sole defeat a 2-1 reverse against Atletico Madrid in late September. Since then, they have been in commanding form, beating Villarreal 1-0, defeating Roma 4-3 in a Champions League thriller, thrashing Sevilla 4-1 in LaLiga and following that with a 4-1 win over RB Leipzig in Europe. Madrid scored 13 goals and conceded six across those five fixtures, with the run of consecutive victories providing a sharp contrast to their difficult start to the season.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in LaLiga on May 10, 2026, when Barcelona won 2-0 at Spotify Camp Nou. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Barcelona have won four and Real Madrid one, with the visitors' only victory a 2-1 LaLiga win at the Bernabeu in October 2025. Barcelona have scored 14 goals and conceded nine across those five meetings, a record that underlines their recent dominance in this fixture.

Standings

Barcelona lead LaLiga in first place, with Real Madrid currently sitting third. The six-point gap between the sides means Sunday's result could either put the title race effectively beyond reach for Mourinho's side or cut the deficit to three points and reopen the competition entirely.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: