Lisandro Martinez out for the season! Man Utd confirm MASSIVE injury blow as scan reveals metatarsal fracture

Manchester United have confirmed that Lisandro Martinez will miss the rest of the season after suffering a fractured metatarsal bone in his foot.

Martinez fractures metatarsal bone

Ruled out for rest of season

Hobbled off in draw with Sevilla

WHAT HAPPENED? A chaotic final 10 minutes at Old Trafford saw Manchester United's 2-0 lead against Sevilla in the Europa League completely unravel, in the worst way possible. After Starting centre-back duo Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez were both forced off injured, the club has since confirmed that the Argentine will miss the remainder of the season after suffering a metatarsal bone in his foot.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: A statement posted to United's website reads: "Lisandro Martinez has been ruled out for the remainder of the season after fracturing a metatarsal bone in his foot.

"However, the Argentinian defender is expected to make a full recovery in time to be ready for the start of next season."