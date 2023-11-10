'Haven't needed oxygen at any point!' - Lionesses star Beth Mead reveals joy at first Arsenal start since devastating ACL injury & explains why she's loving super-sub role

Arsenal star Beth Mead has revealed her joy at making her first start for the Gunners since recovering from her devastating ACL injury.

Mead starts in Bristol City win

Talks of super-sub role

Match fitness returning

WHAT HAPPENED? Mead got just over an hour as she made her first start since last November in Arsenal's 3-1 League Cup win against Bristol City on Thursday. It was another step in recovering from the injury that cost Mead 11 months and a place at this summer's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. After the game, a delighted Mead discussed her previous role as a substitute and her gradual return to match fitness.

WHAT THEY SAID: "It’s been about knowing what I can get out of the games," Mead told Arseblog. "That I can come on and what I can give and bring a little bit of quality. When you come on you have to try to re-energise the girls.

"You can do all the training and straight line running in the world off the pitch where nobody sees it but when you come on in matches it’s a very, very different type of fitness. I think I have coped so far, not needed oxygen at any point!"

Article continues below

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mead's long-awaited return has coincided with an uptick in form for the Gunners after a shaky start to the season. The Lionesses star helped spark a comeback win over Aston Villa from the bench on her reappearance from injury and Arsenal have not looked back since.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? Mead and the Gunners will be hoping to make it five straight wins when they travel to the King Power stadium to take on Leicester City on Sunday.