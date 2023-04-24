Lionesses legend and all-time record goalscorer Ellen White welcomes baby girl following retirement from football

England legend Ellen White is celebrating the arrival of her baby daughter after hanging up her boots last summer.

WHAT HAPPENED? White has shown off her new arrival with a post on social media. The Lionesses legend and her husband Callum Convery have become the proud parents of a baby girl and have happily shared the news with the world.

"Best daddy carrying our beautiful baby girl. We are so utterly besotted with you and you are so blinking cute (we are a little biased)," she wrote on Instagram. "We are extremely grateful to all the professionals at Tameside and Glossop NHS Trust for your incredible support and dedication in helping with the safe arrival of our daughter."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The England legend announced her retirement back in August 2022 after helping the Lionesses win Euro 2022. White retired after making 113 appearances for the national team and signed off as the team's all-time leading scorer on 53 goals.

WHAT NEXT FOR ENGLAND? The Lionesses will be in World Cup action in July. England have been drawn against Haiti, Denmark and China in the group stages.