Lionel Messi whisks wife Antonela Roccuzzo & family off to the Alps on skiing trip after PSG grant holiday leave

Lionel Messi enjoyed some time off with his family in the Alps, after Paris Saint-Germain granted the World Cup winner holiday leave.

Messi played three times after World Cup

Then granted holiday leave by PSG

Decided to take family to French Alps

WHAT HAPPENED? Argentina's triumph meant Messi returned late back to domestic action, featuring in two Ligue 1 matchups before scoring the opener in PSG's friendly against Cristiano Ronaldo and the Saudi all-stars last Thursday. The club have since given the 35-year-old another period of leave, which he celebrated with his children and wife Antonela Roccuzzo in the French Alps.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi's absence thus far hasn't been missed, as a full-strength PSG side tore apart sixth-tier Pays de Cassel 7-0 on Monday, with Kylian Mbappe netting five goals alone. Christophe Galtier's side return to Ligue 1 action on Sunday, hosting 11th-placed Stade de Reims and will be aiming to avoid a third league defeat in four matches.

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI? With no date set on his return, it seems unlikely the Argentina star will be back in time to feature in that game, with next week's fixtures against Montpellier and Toulouse the more likely.