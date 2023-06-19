Lionel Messi transfer saga leaves Robert Lewandowski frustrated as Barcelona striker claims reports on the club are often 'invented'

Robert Lewandowski revealed that Lionel Messi's transfer to Barcelona saga left him frustrated due to conflicting reports in the media.

Lewandowski frustrated by Messi saga

Is sceptical of media reports

Wanted to play alongside Messi

WHAT HAPPENED? The Poland international striker who joined Barcelona in 2022, suggested that there were contrasting reports regarding Lionel Messi's transfer to the club every day before it was finally revealed that he was heading to MLS to join Inter Miami.

Lewandowski further claimed that reports relating to Catalan giants are often made up by the people in media.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to TVP Sport, the Polish international said, "It doesn't make sense to follow the information that tells you that today there is a 90% chance that he will come and the next day a 10% chance.

"Information about Barcelona is difficult to follow. Many times they are invented by those who write well or badly about Barcelona. When I wanted to know information, I knew who to call and I knew how the situation was, I asked what the possibilities were."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Last month, the striker had expressed his desire of playing alongside Messi at Barcelona once it had become clear that the Argentine would not renew his contract with Paris Saint-Germain. Talks were held between Xavi's La Liga champions and the player's representatives but a move eventually did not materialise.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR ROBERT LEWANDOWSKI? The 34-year-old forward will be next seen in action on June 20 when Poland face Moldova in a Euro 2024 qualifying game.