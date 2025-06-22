Lionel Messi x Thomas Muller at Inter Miami? ‘Possible’ MLS option for World Cup-winning Bayern Munich legend as Philadelphia Union snub ‘unthinkable’ offer

Thomas Muller linking up with Lionel Messi at Inter Miami remains “possible”, but the Philadelphia Union have snubbed an “unthinkable” offer.

WHAT HAPPENED?

The Union - who currently sit top of the MLS Eastern Conference, nine points ahead of Inter Miami - have been given the chance to enter into talks with World Cup winner Muller as he prepares to bring a legendary spell at Bayern Munich to a close.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

After gracing the FIFA Club World Cup, the 35-year-old is expected to remain in the United States as he chases the American dream. Various landing spots have been mooted for Muller, with South Florida considered to be one of those.

DID YOU KNOW?

He will not be heading for Philly, with the Union’s sporting director ruling them out of the running. Ernst Tanner expects to see Muller in a more marketable region of the U.S. - potentially alongside another modern day legend at Chase Stadium.

WHAT TANNER SAID

Tanner told Sky Sport Deutschland: “I've already been offered Thomas Muller. I still have a good relationship with Thomas' advisors. But from a financial perspective, that's absolutely unthinkable for us.

“We're a training club, and every year we have the second-to-last budget. You also have to think a little about the team. When someone suddenly earns much more than everyone else, you wonder why you're even there.

“A big name like Thomas Müller needs to go to a club that suits him. Clubs like Los Angeles, New York, and Inter Miami with Lionel Messi would be possible options.”

Tanner expects Muller to end up in Hollywood, adding: “LAFC is Bayern’s partner club. I would be surprised if he didn't move there. A move to a New York club is just as unsuitable in my opinion as a transfer to Inter Miami.”

WHAT NEXT FOR MULLER?

Muller has spent his entire career to date with Bayern, taking in over 750 appearances. He is a 13-time Bundesliga title winner, with two Champions League triumphs to his name, and will soon be putting that vast experience to good use somewhere outside of Bavaria.