That didn't take long! Lionel Messi set to be named Inter Miami captain after just one appearance for the MLS club

Lionel Messi is poised to be named Inter Miami captain after just one game and with fewer than 90 minutes under his belt for the club.

WHAT HAPPENED? Speaking in a press conference, head coach Tata Martino confirmed that Messi will be given the captain's armband at the Major League Soccer club. He skippered the side on his debut off the bench, as he scored a brilliant last-minute free-kick to give Miami a 2-1 win over Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The current Inter Miami captain is Gregore, a defensive midfielder, but he is out with a long-term injury, and Messi is set to take over. It remains to be seen if Gregore will get the captaincy back when he returns to fitness.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Messi regularly wore the captain's armband at Barcelona, although he was never officially made skipper at Paris Saint-Germain. He is the captain of Argentina and of course lifted the World Cup in Qatar. He is undoubtedly the highest-profile player to play for Inter Miami, so making him captain is little surprise.

WHAT NEXT? Inter Miami face Atlanta United in the Leagues Cup on Wednesday. Martino confirmed that both Messi and fellow new signing Sergio Busquets would be given more minutes in that clash.