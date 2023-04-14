Lionel Messi scrubs up well! PSG star suited and booted for latest Louis Vuitton collection

Lionel Messi has been announced as the face of a new campaign in collaboration with fashion giants Louis Vuitton.

WHAT HAPPENED? After breaking the internet alongside long-time rival Ronaldo when the pair starred in an ad together for Louis Vuitton ahead of the World Cup, the iconic fashion brand has renewed its relationship with Messi to make him the face of a new campaign they have launched.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 35-year-old is the face of the new 'Horizons Never End' campaign, which their website explains further: "Celebrating the spirit of travel, the new Louis Vuitton campaign is an homage to the Iconic Horizon collection."

"In a series of photos taken by photographer and filmmaker Glen Luchford, football legend Lionel Messi is captured en route to his next destination, accompanied by his Horizon suitcase. Emblematic of the Maison’s heritage, the Louis Vuitton Horizon line offers unprecedented perspectives and infinite freedom."

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI? Given that his future at Paris Saint-Germain remains unclear, it might not be too long before we see Messi packing his bags and moving onto pastures new once again.