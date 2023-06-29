'There is a lot of work to do' - Lionel Messi's new manager Tata Martino speaks out after being confirmed as Inter Miami boss

Inter Miami's head coach, Tata Martino, expressed his thoughts on the club's current standings and waved optimism for the rest of the season.

WHAT HAPPENED? Inter Miami announced the appointment of Gerardo 'Tata' Martino as their new head coach, taking over the reign from Phil Neville. The Argentine spoke about the current situation of the club and the expectations for the remainder of the season.

WHAT THEY SAID: “I am very optimistic,” Martino said. “Obviously there is a lot of work to do, but it is not just about turning around the league season. There are other tournaments the team is enjoying and well-positioned to contend for, and we are planning for the season to come,” he added.

“I get to this club with a clear understanding of the situation it is in, but there are important players who are injured right now, other important players missing for the Gold Cup, and who knows the other players who are yet to come,” Martino told the Miami Herald on Wednesday.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Inter Miami are in last place in the Eastern Conference standings with a 5-0-13 record just past the midway point of the season. They fired Neville on June 1 and his replacement Martino will assume coaching responsibilities upon receipt of his work documentation.

The 60-year-old was a natural choice to get the job as he led Atlanta United to the 2018 MLS Cup title in that club’s second season, has coached in two World Cups with Paraguay and Mexico, reached three Copa America finals, and has previously worked with Inter Miami's superstar, Lionel Messi, during his time at Barcelona.

IN ONE PHOTO:

Getty/GOAL

WHAT NEXT FOR INTER MIAMI? They are set to face Austin FC and Columbus Crew in their next two games in the league.