Would Lionel Messi return to Barcelona? 2023 Ballon d’Or winner opens up on Europe loan possibility amid Inter Miami offseason

- Messi rules out Europe return
- Return to Barca fell through
- Messi committed to Inter Miami
WHAT HAPPENED? Messi joined the MLS side over the summer, but there have been plenty of rumours that he could return to Europe before he retires. However, after winning a record eighth Ballon d'Or award on Monday, the Argentine poured water on those reports.
WHAT THEY SAID: When asked during an interview with L'Equipe if his time in Europe is over, Messi said: "Yes. Thanks to God, I had an extraordinary career in Europe and won everything I have dreamed of. Now that I have decided to come to USA, I don't think I will ever return to playing in Europe."
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi also addressed rumours about a potential return to Barcelona. "I could have returned, but it wasn't like that. It was something similar to what happened in 2021. It was very similar to having to go to Paris [Saint-Germain] in 2021. I thought about returning to Barca, about my life there, about retiring there as I always wanted, but it wasn't possible."
IN THREE PHOTOS:GettyGetty ImagesGetty Images
WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI?: Inter Miami failed to reach the MLS play-offs, meaning Messi won't play competitive club football again until March, although a friendly celebrating his Golden Ball triumph is arranged for next week. There have been reports that he could return to his first club - Newell's Old Boys - once his two-year deal in Miami expires in 2025.