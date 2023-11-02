Lionel Messi loses out as Atlanta United's Giorgos Giakoumakis wins prestigious Newcomer of the Year award after 17-goal debut season

Atlanta United's Giorgos Giakoumakis has been awarded MLS newcomer of the year, beating out fellow finalists Lionel Messi and Eduard Lowen.

WHAT HAPPENED? Atlanta United's marquee 2023 signing from Scottish giants Celtic, Giakoumakis had a terrific campaign for the Five Stripes, and he has now been rewarded for his performances. The voters, which consist of three sections: credentialed media, current active players and MLS coaches, technical directors and general managers, all submitted their ballots during October, with the 28-year-old receiving the most votes in the respective category.

With Giakoumakis's accolade, Atlanta United become the first organization to win the award in back-to-back years, with recent FIFA World Cup winner Thiago Almada being recognized in 2022. They also now tie the Seattle Sounders as the second club to have three players win the award, as former Atlanta star Miguel Almiron won back in 2019.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Greek international deservedly wins after a thrilling season where he finished tied for 2nd in goals scored during the regular season, with 17 total. When the finalists were announced, Messi's name on the three-man shortlist came at the dismay of many, with voters taking to social media questioning as to why the Argentine - who only played in six regular season games - had advanced in the voting process.

Despite the Herons Leagues Cup title & U.S. Open Cup run, the voting process for the award only takes into account players' performances throughout the regular season. For Giakoumakis, he was clearly ahead of Messi, and just edged CITY's Lowen, who had a valid case for the award but not as much as Atlanta's striker.

WHAT NEXT FOR GIAKOUMAKIS AND ATLANTA UNITED? The Western Conference side and their marquee striker will be looking to bounce back from a 2-0 defeat away to Columbus Crew on Wednesday. Game two of the series will be played on Tuesday, November 7.