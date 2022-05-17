Lionel Messi to Inter Miami: PSG star reported to be wanted in MLS in 2023

It has been reported that Lionel Messi is wanted in MLS by Inter Miami, but are they really set to arrange a 2023 deal for the Paris Saint-Germain star? GOAL is here with everything you need to know.

Messi signed a two-year contract at PSG last summer when he arrived on a free transfer following his surprise exit from Barcelona.

The 34-year-old has the option of an additional year at Parc des Princes, but it has been suggested that he is eager to take on a new challenge in the United States when his deal runs out.

What has been reported about Messi?

Latin American broadcaster DIRECTV Sports has claimed that Messi will sign for Inter Miami when he becomes a free agent on June 30, 2023.

They have also reported that the Argentina international is preparing to buy a 35 per cent stake in the MLS franchise ahead of the switch, which would see him link up with the club's current co-owner and former PSG star David Beckham.

Have Messi's representatives responded?

Messi's entourage have come out to deny the reports via French outlet Le Parisien.

“It is completely false. Leo has not yet decided on his future," the statement from the PSG star's entourage reads.

Le Parisien have also reported that Messi won't start thinking about his next move until after the 2022 World Cup in Qatar - where Argentina will be among the favourites to lift the trophy.

Will Messi play in MLS one day?

A move to Inter Miami might not be on Messi's radar right now, but it could still emerge as a possible avenue for the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner when his time at PSG comes to an end.

The MLS outfit have publicly stated they will do everything within their power to secure Messi's services as they seek to continue building their brand.

Jorge Mas, who owns Inter Miami alongside Beckham, told the Miami Herald of his admiration for the Argentine forward in February: "Leo Messi is still one of the best players in the world, his skills have not diminished. I think, and David has a relationship with him, if he does leave PSG, at the time he leaves it, we’d love to see Lionel Messi be a player at Inter Miami and be part of our community.

"Can it happen? Look, we’ll push. I’m an optimist at heart. Could I see that happening? It’s a possibility.”

Messi was quizzed on the possibility of a potential stint in MLS when he was still at Barcelona, and admitted that the United States does hold a certain appeal to him.

He told La Sexta in 2020: "I always said that I have the impression that I would like to enjoy the experience of living in the United States, of playing in that league and experiencing that life, but if it happens or not I don't know."

