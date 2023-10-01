'Feeling better and better' - Lionel Messi injury update issued by Tata Martino as legendary forward misses third straight game against NYCFC

Inter Miami boss Gerardo Martino provided an update on Lionel Messi's injury status after the Argentine missed his third straight Inter Miami game.

Messi has missed three straight games

Martino provided update on his fitness

Inter Miami held to a 1-1 draw by NYCFC

WHAT HAPPENED? Messi was once again missing from the Herons' matchday squad as they managed a 1-1 draw against New York City FC in a Major League Soccer clash on Saturday. This was the third straight Inter Miami game that the legendary forward has missed due to injury, which sparked concerns over him not featuring again this season. But after the match, manager Gerardo Martino provided an update on the star's injury, claiming that he is recovering fast.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to reporters, Martino said: "It is what I said. We're going to see this game to game. We're going to evaluate him [ahead of Wednesday’s match] against Chicago. If he’s going to be on the bench if he’s going to be out of the bench, whether against Chicago or Cincinnati [next weekend]. We're going to see that.

"He’s training on the field apart from the group, but he's feeling better and better … time will tell whether what I am saying is true or whether that person who made the report is right."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: With Messi out of action, his club has now failed to win in their last three appearances, which includes a defeat against Houston Dynamo in the U.S. Open Cup final.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? It remains to be seen if Messi finally takes the field on Wednesday when his club face Chicago Fire in MLS.

