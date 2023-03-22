Lionel Messi told he looked 'helpless & desperate' against Bayern Munich as Philipp Lahm BRUTALLY criticises PSG following Champions League exit

Bayern Munich legend Philipp Lahm has heavily criticised Paris Saint-Germain and Lionel Messi after their exit from the Champions League.

PSG knocked out of Europe by Bayern

Messi criticised for his performance

World Cup winner's future uncertain

WHAT HAPPENED? Messi has come in for more criticism following PSG's disappointing exit from the Champions League at the hands of Bayern. Although Lahm admits that the World Cup winner showed flashes of brilliance in the second leg of the round of 16 tie, he was unimpressed with his overall performance and felt he offered zero threat in the final third of the pitch.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Messi also showed his extra class in moments in Munich. But his skill is used without purpose, aim or direction," he told Sport Bild. "Individuals at PSG just don't know how to score a goal together and what to contribute to it. Messi was helpless and desperate."

Lahm also expressed his belief that Kylian Mbappe underperformed, as he added: "In Munich he just waited for the ball to fall at his feet. I have no imagination of how Mbappe's career should flourish in Paris."

AND WHAT'S MORE: Former Bayern full-back Lahm went on to slam PSG as a collective, but wasn't too surprised by what he saw.

"PSG can make you sad. In Munich you didn't see anything of the class that this team should actually have due to their outstanding players," he said. "They were a total disappointment, on the one hand. On the other hand, it wasn't a surprise, because it happens all the time that PSG are knocked out of the Champions League early."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bayern ran out 3-0 aggregate winners to set up a quarter-final tie with Manchester City and former boss Pep Guardiola. The defeat is expected to be the catalyst for a summer of change at PSG. Messi's future remains uncertain, with the forward thought to be considering a return to Barcelona. David Beckham's Inter Miami and Saudi side Al-Hilal have also been linked with a move for Messi, but PSG boss Christoper Galtier has insisted the forward is happy in the French capital.

DID YOU KNOW? Paris have been knocked out of the round of 16 in five of the last seven editions of the Champions League, at least two more times than any other side over that period.

WHAT NEXT? Messi is currently back with the Argentina squad for international friendlies against Panama and Curacao.