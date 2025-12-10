Lionel Messi & Cristiano Ronaldo or LeBron James & Michael Jordan?! GOAL's FanZone invites five football fans to take on American sports fanatic in ultimate debate

GOAL's FanZone puts five Premier League fans up against a US sports fanatic in the ultimate debate ahead of next summer's World Cup. Does football clear the NFL and Super Bowl, or is the NBA a bigger sport? Do Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's names carry more weight than LeBron James and Michael Jordan? See how the debate plays out in the video above ⬆️