Lionel Messi backed to complete Newell's Old Boys homecoming transfer by Argentine FA president amid Inter Miami contract uncertainty

Lionel Messi is being backed to complete an emotional homecoming transfer to Newell’s Old Boys, amid questions of his future at Inter Miami.

WHAT HAPPENED?

Argentine GOAT Messi is yet to extend a contract in South Florida that is due to expire at the end of the 2025 MLS campaign. He does have the option for another 12 months in the United States, taking him through the next World Cup finals.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

Inter Miami remain hopeful that a deal can be done there, but Messi is seeing moves elsewhere mooted. Teams in the Saudi Pro League are reportedly ready to reunite the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner with eternal rival and Al-Nassr talisman Cristiano Ronaldo.

DID YOU KNOW?

A return to where it all began is also being speculated on, with Messi having never shied away from the fact that he would like to make a competitive appearance for Newell’s before the day comes to hang up record-breaking boots for the final time.

WHAT TAPIA SAID

Close friend and fellow world champion Angel Di Maria has made a similar move, with the veteran winger heading back to Rosario Central at 37 years of age. Claudio Tapia, who was present for Di Maria’s unveiling in familiar surroundings, believes Messi could tread the same path.

Argentine FA president Tapia told TNT Sports when asked if Messi will one day return to his homeland and bring a remarkable career full circle: "I hope so." Newell’s boss Cristian Fabbiani has previously stated that he would like to bring Messi home on a four-month contract.

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI?

Messi has offered little indication as to what his long-term future will hold, with the South American superstar currently enjoying a history-making run of form in MLS that has seen him bag a brace in five consecutive matches.