Lionel Messi starts! Argentine joined by ex-Barcelona teammates Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets in Inter Miami XI vs NYCFC in Noche d'Or friendly

All three of Lionel Messi, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets were named to the Inter Miami starting XI Friday evening vs NYCFC.

  • Messi starts friendly
  • Noche d'Or friendly celebrating Argentine
  • Won eighth Ballon d'Or

WHAT HAPPENED? Ahead of their intra-league friendly against New York City FC Friday night, where the league and Inter Miami are set to celebrate the Argentine's eighth Ballon d'Or win, Lionel Messi was named to the starting XI.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi has now won more Ballon d'Or trophies than any footballer, past or present, after claiming his most recent just weeks ago. Now, the league is set to celebrate the world's most iconic player on a night dedicated to him.

IN A PHOTO:

WHAT NEXT FOR INTER MIAMI? They take on NYCFC Friday night in the Noche d'Or friendly.

