It's getting messy! Angry Leonardo Bonucci demands Juventus reinstate him into squad immediately or risk being sued as his lawyer wades in

Emmet Gates
Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci is demanding to be reintegrated back into the squad after the club told him he was no longer in their plans.

  • Bonucci has been at Juve for 12 years
  • Player told his time at the club is over
  • Italian wants to be reinstated into the squad

WHAT HAPPENED? Bonucci was reportedly told by new sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli and coach Massimiliano Allegri that his time at the club was over. La Gazzetta dello Sport claims that the 36-year-old isn't ready to accept a move away from Turin, and sent an email, via his lawyer, to Juve demanding that he be reinstated back into the fold.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bonucci has a contract with Juve until the end of next season, and Gazzetta claims the centre-back could sue the club if the matter isn't settled. The Serie A side, for their part, seem intent on sticking to their original decision and maintain that Bonucci is not in the club's plans.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Bonucci has been linked with Lazio and Sampdoria - where old team-mate Andrea Pirlo is now head coach - and also a switch to MLS, where his long-time central defensive partner Giorgio Chiellini is currently in place at LAFC.

IN A PHOTO:

Leonardo Bonucci 2023Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR BONUCCI? The most likely scenario is Bonucci is allowed to break free from his contract with Juve, and the 36-year-old will then seek a new club for the 2023-24 season.

