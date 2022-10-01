Lens vs Lyon: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

A top-flight French clash with plenty to play for takes place - here's everything you need to know

The 2022-23 Ligue 1 season continues this weekend, as Lens welcome Lyon to face them at Stade Bollaert-Delelis. Far from traditional contenders, the hosts will be brimming with confidence, having enjoyed an unbeaten league campaign so far.

But their heavyweight hosts will have their eye fixed on bringing that run to an end, as they seek to reel in the top four - and the heart of the race for Europe - themselves.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, U.S. and India as well as how to stream it live online.

Lens vs Lyon date & kick-off time

Game: Lens vs Lyon Date: October 2/3, 2022 Kick-off: 7:45pm BST / 2:45pm ET / 1:15am IST Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch Lens vs Lyon on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game live on TV on beIN SPORTS.

In the UK, fans can watch the game on BT Sport 2 and stream it on the BT Sport App, while in India, they can catch the match on Voot Select.

Country TV channel Live stream US beIN SPORTS fuboTV UK BT Sport 2 BT Sport App India N/A Voot Select

Lens squad & team news

Unbeaten all term - albeit with two draws in their last three - Lens are positively flying in Ligue 1 so far across the 2022-23 campaign.

They'll hope to keep that run going this time out too, though they'll have to do it without Jonathan Gradit, who is expected to be sidelined with a collarbone fracture.

Position Players Goalkeepers Faríñez, Leca, Samba, Pandor Defenders Machado, Danso, Medina, Fortès, Haïdara, Boura, Gradit, Louveau Midfielders Onana, S. Fofana, Kakuta, Poręba, Cabot, Costa, Samed, Frankowski, Y. Fofana Forwards Sotoca, Buksa, Openda, Claude-Maurice, Saïd

Lyon squad and team news

Three losses on the bounce has dramatically redrawn the lines of Lyon's early season charge, but they'll hope they can strike back to winning ways this time out.

Having not been risked prior to the international break, Houssem Aouar could be in line to make his return to action this weekend for the visitors.