Leicester won't sell stars in January, promises Rodgers

A number of star players have been linked with bigger clubs but the Foxes have no desire to lose them

Leicester will not be selling any of their key players in the January transfer window, according to manager Brendan Rodgers.

Following the international break, the Foxes start the next phase of the season in second place after a blistering spell of form, including wins from their last four Premier League games.

Players such as James Maddison, Youri Tielemans and Ben Chilwell have attracted envious glances from elsewhere with their performances, but Rodgers is refusing to countenance any sales which could stall his side’s title-chasing form.

“We want to grow, and there’s a lot of development left in this squad,” Rodgers told the Telegraph. “We’ve absolutely no plans to lose anyone in January.

“Our job is to keep what we have and if there’s an opportunity to improve the squad we will look to do that. If not, we will carry on with the squad we have, which is very strong.”

Defensive pair Jonny Evans and Caglar Soyuncu have helped ensure the departed Harry Maguire has not been missed.

Leicester boast the best defensive record in the league and sit ten points and five places ahead of Maguire’s .

Further upfield, 22-year-old Maddison’s excellent performances have seen him earn his first senior cap, as he came on against Montenegro during the international break.

“If you look at his numbers this season, in terms of the goals he has scored and created, he has shown he is a big-game player,” Rodgers said of Maddison.

“He has scored goals against , against , against . James is among a lot of very good players with England and it’s just about preference, whether Gareth [Southgate] and his staff want to pick him.

“You can see he is at the level. If not, he will continue to work. He doesn’t expect to play, he’s not entitled, but he loves playing and will hopefully get many more caps for his country.”

Leicester will be confident of extending their spell of good form when domestic action resumes, with a spell of winnable games against , , , and Norwich.

Their top-four credentials will then be tested before the new year with back-to-back games against and Liverpool.