Leicester consider bringing Martin O'Neill back for relegation DOGFIGHT with Rafa Benitez also in the frame to replace Brendan Rodgers

Leicester City are reportedly eyeing a move for an experienced interim successor to Brendan Rodgers, with Martin O'Neill and Rafa Benitez earmarked.

Rodgers dismissed on Sunday

Potter rejected Foxes' approach

Focus on Premier League experience

WHAT HAPPENED? The Foxes called time on Rodgers' largely successful four-year stint on Sunday, where he led the club through spells in Europe and delivered their first-ever FA Cup trophy in 2020-21. But sitting second-bottom with nine games to go and staring the threat of relegation firmly in the face, the Northern Irishman was relieved of his duties, leaving Leicester to weigh up their options as to his successor.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After recently dismissed Chelsea boss Graham Potter rejected their approach, The Independent reports that the Foxes are now looking at temporary fixes. Roy Hodgson's appointment and immediate success as Crystal Palace boss has placed an emphasis within the club on experience. Martin O'Neill is one such name, who previously managed Leicester between 1995 and 2000, and also boasts Premier League experience across a total of six seasons with Aston Villa and Sunderland.

AND WHAT'S MORE: O'Neill hasn't been on the touchline since leaving his last position at the helm of Nottingham Forest back in 2019. The Independent states that Rafa Benitez is also being discussed as an option by Leicester officials. He was most recently dismissed as Everton manager partway through the 2021-22 season, but boasts a glittering Premier League CV that also saw him serve on the touchline at Liverpool, Chelsea and Newcastle.

WHAT NEXT FOR LEICESTER? With no news as yet on the progress of negotiations, it remains to be seen whether O'Neill or Benitez will be appointed before the Foxes host fellow strugglers Bournemouth on Saturday. For the time being, first-team coaches Adam Sadler and Mike Stowell will be taking charge.