Leicester City vs Crystal Palace: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

The English top flight continues this weekend - here's everything you need to know

The 2022-23 Premier League season continues this weekend, as Leicester City welcome Crystal Palace to face them at the King Power Stadium. The Foxes remain rooted to the foot of the table after an utterly dismal start to life this term.

Can they pluck the wings of the Eagles to get themselves off the canvas and away from the heat of a relegation battle? Or will the visitors soar to high for them to bring down?

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, U.S. and India as well as how to stream it live online.

Leicester vs Palace date & kick-off time

Game: Leicester City vs Crystal Palace Date: October 15, 2022 Kick-off: 12:30pm BST / 7:00am ET / 6:00pm IST Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch Leicester vs Palace on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game live on TV on USA Network.

In the UK, fans can watch the game on BT Sport 1 and stream it on the BT Sport App, while in India, they can catch the match on JiroTV.

Country TV channel Live stream US USA Network fuboTV UK BT Sport 1 BT Sport App India JiroTV N/A

Leicester squad & team news

It has been a quite spectacular fall from the top for the Foxes, FA Cup winners and contenders in Europe not too long ago, with Brendan Rodgers seeing his side propping up the rest.

Unlike several of their relegation rivals though, the quality they have is more than proven - and you'd still back them to survive any fight around the bottom three. Those points have to come soon, though...

Position Players Goalkeepers Ward, Smithies, Iversen Defenders Justin, Faes, Soyuncu, Bertrand, Evans, Amartey, Pereira, Vestergaard, Castagne, Thomas Midfielders Barnes, Tielemas, Maddison, Albrighton, Dewsbury-Hall, Mendy, Ndidi, Praet, Soumare Forwards Vardy, Iheanacho, Perez, Daka

Palace squad and team news

Patrick Vieira's improvements on the Roy Hodgson era have arguably brought a more attractive dynamism to the table, but the jury is still out whether Palace are truly transformational in terms of hard results.

They have missed former loanee Conor Gallagher, back at Chelsea, this season, but their judicious squad means they will fancy their chances against an off-colour host.