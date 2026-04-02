LEGO is celebrating the magic of football ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 with football stars, Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe & Vini Jr. Bringing fans closer to the action, the new range features the iconic players reimagined as LEGO minifigures, paying homage to each player’s personality.

It includes collectable sets that capture their unique journeys, signature style and hidden easter eggs for fans to discover. From cinematic 'Football Highlights' builds to larger-scale Cristiano Ronaldo & Lionel Messi 'Football Legend' sets, the collection invites fans of all ages to build, display and celebrate their love of the game at home.

LEGO

The sets are built on letter-shaped bases, featuring colour cues from each player’s national team, jersey numbers and a collectable plaque, plus a LEGO minifigure of the player to bring the moment to life. All of the players reflected on this unique collaboration, with Ronaldo saying, “It’s not every day you get to be transformed into a LEGO set!".

For fans who want to honour CR7, his set forms a sculptural R-shaped brick base showing Portugal’s colours and Ronaldo’s iconic CR7. Inside the model, fans can find detailed easter eggs tracing Ronaldo’s journey, alongside a Ronaldo LEGO minifigure and a collectable plaque.

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Mbappé reflected on how his story is conveyed with the set: "Football has taught me to dream big and to constantly push my limits. This LEGO set tells part of my story, but above all, it captures the energy and creativity that make this sport so special." Speed, precision and French style come to life with Mbappé set, which is built on an elegant M-shaped brick base with France’s national colours and a standout number 10, representing his jersey number.

LEGO

Messi's set lets fans recreate a moment of Messi magic built on an M-shaped brick base featuring Argentina’s national colours and a prominent ‘10’ as the jersey number. Meanwhile, Vini Jr's set is a burst of Brazilian energy, built around a V-shaped brick base with Brazil’s national colours and Vini Jr.’s signature number 7. The model includes a Vini Jr. LEGO minifigure in his goal-scoring pose, a collectable plaque, and references to his journey in the football field.

Earlier in the year, LEGO released a stunning World Cup trophy set, with the likes of Roberto Carlos and Cafu pictured with the glitzy design.

The collection is available to pre-order online now at LEGO.

Read more about the FIFA World Cup 2026