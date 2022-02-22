Leeds promise lifetime bans as they identify fans who threw coins at players during Man Utd loss

Leeds have promised lifetime bans to any fan found to have thrown objects onto the pitch against Manchester United.

Home supporters were seen throwing coins and other missiles, with Man Utd's Anthony Elanga struck while celebrating a goal in his side's 4-2 win.

Leeds have promised the harshest punishments to those that have been identified, with their images being handed over to local police.

What was said?

"Following CCTV checks conducted yesterday, we can confirm that a small number of supporters who threw objects onto the pitch at Sunday's match have already been identified," Leeds said in a statement.

"As this is a criminal offence, the images and footage have now been handed over to West Yorkshire Police who will seek to arrest the individuals, using the information provided by the club.

"Not only do these people face criminal prosecution, but they will also be banned from attending Leeds games pending the outcome of the police investigation, they will then be subjected to lifetime bans if found guilty.

"These people do not represent our loyal fanbase, but there is no hiding from the fact that this is not the first incident of this kind experienced at Elland Road this year. We want to be clear that this is not acceptable behaviour and will not be tolerated."

There were a total of nine arrests in the lead up to and during the match.

