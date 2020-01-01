Leeds legend Hunter 'remains severely unwell' with coronavirus

The former England defender was diagnosed with Covid-19 last week and continues to get hospital treatment, the Championship club have said

hero Norman Hunter is still very ill with coronavirus after testing positive for the illness last week, the Championship club have confirmed.

The 76-year-old former England international defender was admitted to hospital and continues to receive treatment, Leeds said in a club statement released on Thursday.

The statement read: "Norman Hunter continues to battle the Covid-19 virus in hospital and while he is, as expected, fighting incredibly hard, remains severely unwell.

"His family would like to take this opportunity to thank all Leeds United supporters for their amazing messages and well wishes. They would also like to say a huge thank you the NHS doctors and nurses who continue to do an amazing job 24 hours a day for Norman and all of those currently in their care.

"As a club, we would also like to thank our fans, the wider football community and the media for respecting the wishes of privacy from the family at this time.

"We will continue to provide regular updates in the coming days. Keep fighting Norman, we are all with you."

Hunter spent 14 years with Leeds, winning two league titles, a League Cup and reaching the European Cup final in 1975, where they lost 2-0 to . He then played for and Barnsley, where he finished his career in 1982.

Known for his combative style of play, Hunter won 28 caps for and was part of the World Cup-winning squad of 1966. He had spells as Barnsley manager from 1980-84 and United from 1985-87.

Football has been brought to a standstill by the coronavirus pandemic, with all major leagues across Europe postponed due to public health concerns. It remains to be seen when football can resume, with the 2019-20 season postponed indefinitely amid the current crisis.

Hunter's former team Leeds looked set fair for a return to the Premier League for the first time since 2004, sat in the Championship automatic promotion places when the campaign was halted last month.

Several leading figures in the English game have been diagnosed with the illness, including manager Mikel Arteta, although the Spaniard has since made a full recovery.