Leeds confirm £25m James transfer from Manchester United

Seth Vertelney
Leeds United have confirmed they have landed Daniel James on a permanent transfer from Manchester United.

James joins for a reported £25 million ($34m) fee and has signed a contract at Elland Road through 2026.

The 23-year-old joins Leeds after spending just over two seasons at Old Trafford, having signed from Swansea City in 2019.

