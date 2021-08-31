Leeds confirm £25m James transfer from Manchester United
Getty
Leeds United have confirmed they have landed Daniel James on a permanent transfer from Manchester United.
James joins for a reported £25 million ($34m) fee and has signed a contract at Elland Road through 2026.
The 23-year-old joins Leeds after spending just over two seasons at Old Trafford, having signed from Swansea City in 2019.
More to follow...