Lederhosen, beer and sausage - Harry Kane told what he needs to become a Bayern Munich legend by Jurgen Klinsmann

Jurgen Klinsmann has told Harry Kane that he needs to wear lederhosen, drink beer and eat white sausages to become a Bayern Munich legend.

Kane joined Bayern from Tottenham

Has already scored first goal

Klinsmann drops tips for England captain

WHAT HAPPENED? Klinsmann, a former Spurs and Bayern striker, has told Kane that he needs to do more than simply score goals if he is to become a legend at the Allianz Arena. Indeed, he believes that his off-field habits are just as important as his performances on the pitch.

WHAT THEY SAID: He told the Daily Mirror: “He made a great start when he presented his family to the Bayern fans and said: ‘I have come here to score goals and my family have come here to experience what it’s like to live in Germany’.

“But it would be great to see him dive right into Bavarian culture by grabbing himself a pair of lederhosen to wear for Oktoberfest, then going out for a few beers and some delicious German white sausage – all preferably before noon.

“Harry is an Englishman, so should have absolutely no problem with drinking beer!”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Kane scored on his Bundesliga debut for Bayern against Werder Bremen, although he missed out on the opportunity to wear Lederhosen in a photoshoot due to the birth of his fourth child.

WHAT NEXT? Kane will hope to be involved when Bayern face Augsburg on Sunday.