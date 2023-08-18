Leagues Cup final tickets: Prices & how to see Lionel Messi's Inter Miami vs Nashville in 2023 decider

Catch one of the biggest games of the season

This article contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links, we may earn a commission.

Get ready for the highly anticipated Leagues Cup final, which features Inter Miami and Nashville. All eyes will naturally be on Lionel Messi and his teammates, who have caused quite a frenzy in MLS. But don't rule out Nashville, who sits fourth in the league table.

The final takes place on August 19, and GOAL has got you covered with all the details on how to bag tickets and watch the game.

Leagues Cup final ticket prices & where to buy

You can buy tickets for the 2023 Leagues Cup final from Ticketmaster.

Tickets start on the pricier side, which is to be expected for one of the coveted finals of the 2022-23 season. Tickets are priced between $476 and $2,360.

What stadium is the Leagues Cup final taking place in?

The 2023 Leagues Cup final is taking place at the GEODIS Park in Nashville.

It seats up to 30,000 people and is relatively new - opening in May 2022. As well as soccer, GEODIS Park has started hosting concerts, with Shania Twain already playing, while Guns N' Roses and Pink are scheduled to host their tour dates in August and September, respectively.

You can see a seating plan of the stadium below, so you can make sure you get prime seats for the big game:

GOAL / various

Where to stay near Geodis Park in Nashville

There are plenty of options on where to stay near Geodis Park in Nashville. Whether you're staying for just the match and looking for affordable accommodations or staying in Nashville for some extra sightseeing, there are also some luxury options.

Check out the interactive map below, which will make planning your trip to the final a breeze:

How to watch the Leagues Cup final on TV & stream online

You can watch the League Cup final on Apple TV with the MLS Season Pass.

If you're an Apple TV+ subscriber, an MLS Season Pass will cost $12.99 per month or $79 per season.

Without an Apple TV+ subscription, MLS Season Pass will cost $14.99 per month or $99 per season.

What to do in Nashville

Getty Images

If you plan on sightseeing or scoping out the amazing city of Nashville after the game, then there's plenty you can see and do. Here are some of the best things you can do in Nashville:

Lower Broad - If entertainment and food sound like fun, then you'll love the Lower Broad. You'll find buzzing bars, unbeatable music venues and food and drinks.

Ryman Auditorium - Music can soothe the soul, conjure happy memories, and much more. If you want to take advantage of Nashville's fantastic country music, you won't go far wrong with visiting the Ryman Auditorium.

- Music can soothe the soul, conjure happy memories, and much more. If you want to take advantage of Nashville's fantastic country music, you won't go far wrong with visiting the Ryman Auditorium. Civil Right Room - Nashville played a huge part in the US Civil Rights movement and desegregation. To learn more about it, why not take a trip to the Civil Rights room to see the powerful photographs and videos on display?

There's plenty more where the above has come from, so visit Tripadvisor to plan some amazing tours and get ticket passes for your trip.