No words! Lazio take strong stance after being left furious by Weston McKennie controversy during defeat to Juventus

Maurizio Sarri and Lazio refused to speak at their post-match press conference on Saturday afternoon due to frustrations with the match officials.

Lazio refuses to speak post-game

Sarri furious with referee

McKennie caught up in controversy

WHAT HAPPENED? Per DAZN, Lazio's refusal to speak after the defeat was due to coach and players believing that Weston Mckennie had not prevented the ball from leaving the pitch prior to Dusan Vlahovic's opening goal. The American had sprinted down the sideline and, per the referee, kept the ball in play before playing a secondary-assist en-route to the opening goal.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Juventus won the match 3-1, and McKennie eventually ended up assisting Vlahovic in brilliant fashion for the third strike.

IN A PHOTO:

WHAT NEXT FOR LAZIO? The Italian side make their 2023 UEFA Champions League debut Tuesday when they host Atletico Madrid.