Lampard sees shades of Scholes in Gilmour and agrees with ‘world-class’ assessment of Chelsea teenager

The Blues youngster has been tipped for the top by Manchester United legend Roy Keane and could follow in the footsteps of another Red Devils icon

boss Frank Lampard claims to see shades of legend Paul Scholes in Billy Gilmour and agrees with Roy Keane’s “world-class” assessment of the exciting 18-year-old.

The highly-rated Scotland international is enjoying a breakthrough campaign in 2019-20.

A senior bow was made for the Blues in August, with a further six appearances made since then – with a starting role earned under Lampard before football shutdown amid the coronavirus crisis. Impressive outings were put in against Merseyside rivals Liverpool and Everton in the and Premier League respectively.

His obvious potential saw United great Keane suggest that Gilmour is capable of reaching the very top of the game.

Lampard shares that opinion, telling Sky Sports: “I had to put my cup of tea down to hear Roy say something nice!

“Keane was a fantastic midfield player and he probably won’t give credit unless it’s due – and it certainly was due. He’s right, I heard the statements he made about Billy and I think he’s spot on. Billy should be happy with that and if he can go and follow the ideas that someone like Roy Keane says when it comes to midfield play he won’t go far wrong.”

While earning praise from Keane, Gilmour has also drawn comparison to another Old Trafford icon.

Lampard is reluctant to put the teenager in the same bracket as 11-time Premier League champion Scholes, but admits he is cut from similar cloth to the ex- international.

The Blues manager, who spent 13 years at Stamford Bridge in his playing days, added: “Paul Scholes is obviously one of the greatest midfield players I’ve played against in the Premier League.

“He would always pick the right pass, he had incredible range. If you did try and jump from midfield and get to him and get close to him he’d just play it around the corner because he knew you were coming. Billy has shown early signs of that kind of ability.

“I’m not comparing him to Scholesy, no way at all, but in terms of those basics that you mentioned, then Billy certainly has them and that’s a great platform to build hopefully a fantastic career.”