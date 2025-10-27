How to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Portland Trailblazers NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Los Angeles Lakers (2-1) will square off against the Portland Trail Blazers (1-2) on Monday, October 27, 2025, at Crypto.com Arena in what promises to be an entertaining Western Conference clash.

As is tradition in Los Angeles, the mission remains the same: championship or bust. Anything short of a title run is seen as falling short of expectations, especially for a roster boasting LeBron James and Luka Doncic, a blend of timeless greatness and modern-day brilliance. Yet, even with that superstar duo, success in basketball never rests on two sets of shoulders alone. The supporting cast still holds the key, and that's where questions arise for the Lakers.

The Lakers started the campaign with a stumble against the Golden State Warriors but quickly found their rhythm, notching back-to-back wins, including a standout showing from Doncic in the triumph over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

As for the Trail Blazers, there's a renewed sense of optimism in Rip City. Despite missing even the play-in picture last year, Portland's late-season surge, especially on defense, offered a glimpse of a more disciplined and resilient squad. The organization made a sentimental yet meaningful move by welcoming back franchise icon Damian Lillard, giving the star guard a chance to close out his career where it all began. So far this season, the Blazers have gone 1-2, dropping contests to Minnesota and the Los Angeles Clippers, but delivering an impressive win over the Warriors that hinted at their potential to punch above their weight.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Portland Trailblazers NBA game, plus plenty more.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Portland Trailblazers: Date and tip-off time

The Lakers will face off against the Trailblazers in an exciting NBA game on Monday, October 27, 2025, at 10:30 pm ET or 7:30 pm PT at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.

Date Monday, October 27, 2025 Tip-off Time 10:30 pm ET or 7:30 pm PT Venue Crypto.com Arena Location Los Angeles, California

How to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Portland Trailblazers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Lakers and the Trailblazers live on KUNP, SPECSN and Fubo.

Los Angeles Lakers team news

Since Luka Doncic arrived in Los Angeles, one thing has stood out like a sore thumb, the Lakers are still missing a true big man capable of meshing with his unique playmaking rhythm. That’s why the front office rolled the dice on DeAndre Ayton, the former No. 1 overall pick, hoping his rim protection and physicality can plug that gap. The talent is undeniable, but questions about his drive linger. Still, there’s optimism that sharing the floor with LeBron James, one of the game's greatest leaders, might spark a resurgence in Ayton’s consistency and focus.

The Lakers have opened the season with two wins in their first three outings. They dropped the opener against the Golden State Warriors but quickly rebounded, taking down the Minnesota Timberwolves behind a masterclass from Doncic. Their latest triumph came against the Sacramento Kings, even with Doncic sidelined by minor knocks.

In his absence, Austin Reaves rose to the occasion, exploding for a career-high 51 points while draining 21 of 22 free throws. However, the lack of bench depth remains a thorn in Los Angeles' side. Relying heavily on rotational pieces like Gabe Vincent and Marcus Smart for consistent scoring could become problematic over a long season — though with a roster boasting LeBron and Doncic, even an average offensive night can often be enough to grind out results in the brutal Western Conference.

Portland Trailblazers team news

Meanwhile, in Portland, the Trail Blazers are taking a more sentimental route this year. The franchise welcomed back Damian Lillard, giving their beloved star a chance to finish his career where it all began. The Blazers have started 1-2, suffering losses to Minnesota and the Los Angeles Clippers, but pulling off an impressive win over the Warriors. That record isn’t alarming just yet — the early-season schedule has been unforgiving. Still, the team has faced turbulence off the court too, with head coach Chauncey Billups arrested by the FBI in connection to an illegal gambling probe.

On the hardwood, Deni Avdija has been a bright spot, showing flashes of his two-way potential, though his shooting efficiency has been subpar. Shaedon Sharpe is also enduring a rocky stretch, hitting just 28.8% from the field and a career-low 20.5% from three-point range. For Portland to stay competitive in the packed Western Conference, they'll need Scoot Henderson to take command of the offense and for young guns like Donovan Clingan to grow into reliable contributors. Otherwise, they risk being left behind in a conference where the margin for error is razor-thin.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Portland Trailblazers head-to-head record

Date (US) Competition Home Team Away Team Score 04/14/25 NBA Portland Trail Blazers Los Angeles Lakers 109–81 02/21/25 NBA Portland Trail Blazers Los Angeles Lakers 102–110 01/03/25 NBA Los Angeles Lakers Portland Trail Blazers 114–106 12/09/24 NBA Los Angeles Lakers Portland Trail Blazers 107–98 01/22/24 NBA Los Angeles Lakers Portland Trail Blazers 134–110

