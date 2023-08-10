Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid is OFF! PSG striker to stay put for one more season as 'final decision' is made

Kylian Mbappe won't be leaving PSG this summer, with the Frenchman having informed Nasser Al-Khelaifi that he will stay for the 2023-24 season.

Mbappe has informed PSG he intends to stay

Ligue 1 champions were keen to sell

Frenchman likely to join Madrid next summer on a free

WHAT HAPPENED? The Mbappe saga has dragged on for years and has seen yet another twist. The Frenchman, who has previously informed PSG that he has no intention of extending his contract with the club beyond 2024, now appears certain to give them at least one more season. Indeed, the Ligue 1 side attempted to sell Mbappe to ensure they didn't lose him for nothing, but, according to French outlet Le Parisien, the 24-year-old has told the club he will not be leaving - to join Real Madrid or anyone else - this summer.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mbappe's decision is likely to anger his club, who understandably don't want to lose him for nothing in a year's time. He had been left out of the PSG tour squad to Asia and seemed almost certain to leave, although has now informed the club's president, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, that he will stay and complete the final year of his contract.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Mbappe's decision to remain a further year in Paris means he's set to sign for Real Madrid in the summer of 2024 as a free agent. The French side paid a mammoth €180 million to land the forward from Monaco in 2017, and not obtaining any transfer fee for him is both embarrassing and financially problematic to say the least.

Article continues below

IN THREE PHOTOS:

@tjcope

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR MBAPPE? How PSG react to this news will be interesting. Will they continue to isolate him from the rest of the squad, or integrate him back into the fold, knowing how much he can bring to the team? It's an intriguing subplot, with reports having suggested that Luis Enrique's side would even be prepared to leave him out for the entire 2023-24 season - whether the latest revelations change anything remains to be seen.