Kylian Mbappe staying in Paris?! PSG confirm star has been reintegrated into training with contract renewal not being ruled out despite Real Madrid links

- Mbappe looked set for PSG exit
- Has now returned to training
- Could even sign new contract
WHAT HAPPENED? French World Cup winner Mbappe has been linked with a summer exit from PSG after refusing to sign a new contract, which runs out in 2024. The 24-year-old has since been banished from the first-team, with the forward part of an exiled group of teammates called the 'bomb squad', as the Ligue 1 side would rather sell him for a fee this month, rather than see him leave on a free in a year. After taking down posters of him at Parc des Princes, shops in Paris no longer selling his jersey, and the club saying there will be a 'wave of redundancies' at the French side if Mbappe isn't sold, AS states the former Monaco star has been reintegrated back into Luis Enrique's first-team squad. The report adds that a contract renewal is still possible.
WHAT THEY SAID: A statement from the club reads: "Following very constructive, positive talks between PSG and Kylian Mbappé before game vs Lorient, the player has been reinstated into first team training squad this morning."
THE BIGGER PICTURE: PSG are seemingly in disarray at present but if Mbappe stayed or even signed a new deal, that would be a monumental boost for the Ligue 1 champions - who drew 0-0 with Lorient in their season opener on Saturday. With talisman Neymar tipped to leave, keeping Mbappe would cushion that blow, somewhat.
AND WHAT'S MORE: The French accepted a €300m (£259m/$332m) bid from Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Hilal for Mbappe last month but he was not interested in a move there. Reports have previously suggested PSG are convinced the Frenchman has an agreement in place with Real Madrid to join the club as a free agent next year.
WHAT NEXT? This Mbappe saga may have some more twists and turns in it. PSG are back in action on Saturday against Toulouse in Ligue 1.